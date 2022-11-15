Read full article on original website
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
Michigan hosting rising power forward target on official visit
The Michigan Insider has learned that Colorado Prep big power forward Baye Ndongo will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit. The Wolverines offered the 6-8, 220-pounder two months ago, establishing it as an immediate contender in his recruitment. "I’m really interested (in Michigan),” Ndongo told The...
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
Magnolia State standout Daniel Hill announces top schools
2024 four-star athlete Daniel Hill, the No. 156 overall player in the cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, announced his top 10 on Friday afternoon of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M. The Meridian (Miss.) product has been at Alabama...
Updated scouting report on TCU 4-star running back commit Cameron Cook
Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point four-star Cameron Cook gives TCU a talented running back pledge in the Horned Frogs' 2023 recruiting class. Cook, a top 20 running back in the country per 247Sports, impressed in a somewhat abbreviated junior season in Fall 2021, then on the elite camp circuit in the spring.
BREAKING: Huskies Ink Four-Star Recruit Wesley Yates III
SEATTLE – Four-star recruit Wesley Yates III has signed a National Letter of Intent, announcing his commitment to the Washington men's basketball program. Yates is a 6'4" shooting guard out of Beaumont, Texas and is the 37th-ranked prospect on ESPN's Top-100. He also reportedly received offers from Gonzaga, Baylor, Memphis and Auburn, among other schools.
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold
Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
Bulldogs continue to prioritize Pittsburgh commit Brice Pollock
2023 Pittsburgh commitment Brice Pollock finished up his prep career at Shiloh (Ga.) High School last weekend and did so in the Class 6A playoffs. Naturally, the 247Sports three-star cornerback was hoping to extend his postseason journey.
USC receiving corps close to 100 percent, look to continue solid play
This USC receiving corps has radiated with potential since the start of the season, made up of a few high-level transfers and a handful of holdovers that built a unique chemistry through the struggles of reshaping the roster. The 9-1 Trojans are ranked No. 7 in the country and the receivers, after a couple of weeks without standouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, are one step closer to being the healthiest they’ve been in weeks.
'He was everything you'd want a son to be:' Virginia and Woodland communities mourn Lavel Davis Jr.
When Woodland High School suits up for its playoff game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy, they will do so in memory of one of their own. On their helmets there will be two additional decals on Friday night, the Virginia logo and a paw print with the number 13 in the middle, Lavel Davis Jr.'s high school jersey number.
