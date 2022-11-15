A quick breakdown of Friday night's comeback win over the Seminoles, the Gators' first road win the series since 2012. WHAT HAPPENED: Fifth-year senior forward Colin Castleton scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it was the overall second-half energy and effort of the entire Gators team that turned the tables on the Seminoles Friday night and turned a 19-point first-half deficit into the first win at Tallahassee in a decade. Castleton may have fell short of becoming the first player in program history to score at least 30 points in three straight games, but he helped ignite the stunning comeback -- UF was basically was left for dead in the first half -- by hitting nine of his 14 field-goal attempts and going 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. The two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection scored 19 of his points after coming out of the locker room, which the Gators went to trailing 43-26 after shooting a woeful 27.6 percent from the floor and 8.3 from the 3-point line (1-for-12). Guard Will Richard joined Castleton in the double-figure scoring column with 13 points to go with six rebounds, as did backup guard Trey Bonham who provided a spark of the bench on his way to 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists over 20 reserve minutes. FSU built its 19-point lead in the first half behind 48-percent. Florida, which had not won a road game in the series since 2012, scored 30 of the first 35 points out of the locker room, hitting 13 of its first 21 shots, but also forcing FSU into eight turnovers over the first eight minutes without committing any. Just like that, UF turned a 17-point halftime deficit into an 11-point lead, 59-48, barely out of the second media timeout. The Seminoles managed to cut the lead five with 4:30 to go on a driving layup over Castleton by guard Cameron Mills (21 points, 5 rebounds), but the Gators took the margin back to nine and finished from there by going 25-for-31 from the free-throw line (80.6 percent).

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO