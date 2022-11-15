Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
floridagators.com
Game Day: Florida at Vanderbilt (noon)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt defense has lined up against some high-powered offenses this season. With predictable results. Alabama flattened the Commodores for 628 yards in a 55-3 loss. Ole Miss totaled 589 yards in winning 52-28. And top-ranked Georgia? The Bulldogs rolled up 579 yards and won 55-0.
floridagators.com
Parker Valby Finishes Strong and Earns All-American Honors at the NCAA Championships
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All-American Parker Valby has a nice ring to it. Valby finished her incredible season with a strong performance at the NCAA Championship, finishing runner-up and earning the second USTFCCCA All-American honors of her career. Valby's Cross Country season has been nothing short of historic. At the...
floridagators.com
Gators-Wildcats Set for Top-20 Matchup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 10 Florida volleyball team (20-4, 12-2 SEC) welcomes the 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (17-6, 12-2 SEC) to Exactech Arena this weekend with big implications in the SEC title run. With both teams tied atop the conference standings, the two-match series beginning on Saturday is pivotal.
floridagators.com
Rickards’ Career Night Lifts Gators Over Bethune-Cookman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida senior Nina Rickards gave the Gators the boost they needed, recording a career-best 21 points to help the Orange & Blue to an 82-73 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Friday evening. Rickards' 21 points for the Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) led the way, while Jordyn Merritt...
floridagators.com
Valby Turns Her Sights on Stillwater and the NCAA Championship
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the second consecutive year, Parker Valby will represent the Florida Gators at the NCAA Cross Country Championships. On Saturday at 10:20 a.m. ET, the Women's 6K championship race will begin, and Valby will attempt to cap off her impressive season with a National Title. So...
floridagators.com
FINAL: Florida 76, Florida State 67
A quick breakdown of Friday night's comeback win over the Seminoles, the Gators' first road win the series since 2012. WHAT HAPPENED: Fifth-year senior forward Colin Castleton scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it was the overall second-half energy and effort of the entire Gators team that turned the tables on the Seminoles Friday night and turned a 19-point first-half deficit into the first win at Tallahassee in a decade. Castleton may have fell short of becoming the first player in program history to score at least 30 points in three straight games, but he helped ignite the stunning comeback -- UF was basically was left for dead in the first half -- by hitting nine of his 14 field-goal attempts and going 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. The two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection scored 19 of his points after coming out of the locker room, which the Gators went to trailing 43-26 after shooting a woeful 27.6 percent from the floor and 8.3 from the 3-point line (1-for-12). Guard Will Richard joined Castleton in the double-figure scoring column with 13 points to go with six rebounds, as did backup guard Trey Bonham who provided a spark of the bench on his way to 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists over 20 reserve minutes. FSU built its 19-point lead in the first half behind 48-percent. Florida, which had not won a road game in the series since 2012, scored 30 of the first 35 points out of the locker room, hitting 13 of its first 21 shots, but also forcing FSU into eight turnovers over the first eight minutes without committing any. Just like that, UF turned a 17-point halftime deficit into an 11-point lead, 59-48, barely out of the second media timeout. The Seminoles managed to cut the lead five with 4:30 to go on a driving layup over Castleton by guard Cameron Mills (21 points, 5 rebounds), but the Gators took the margin back to nine and finished from there by going 25-for-31 from the free-throw line (80.6 percent).
floridagators.com
The Opening Kickoff: Gators at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gators opened the curtain on their first season under Billy Napier with an outstanding performance, upsetting then-No. 7 Utah in the season opener. They went from unranked to No. 12, the most significant one-week jump in program history. And then they lost to Kentucky, barely...
floridagators.com
Castleton, UF Look to Fix Finishes at FSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In retrospect, especially in light of the loss, Colin Castleton's 25 field-goal attempts in Florida's 76-74 defeat against Florida Atlantic Monday night might've seem a little excessive. After all, the last time a UF player attempted that many shots in a game was nearly 18 years ago.
floridagators.com
Bounce-Back Opportunity for Gators Against Bethune-Cookman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball will look to get back into the win column on Friday evening when Bethune-Cookman visits Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center for a 6 p.m. ET matchup. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Kyle Crooks and Brittany...
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Vanderbilt
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday November 19th in Nashville, Tennessee. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV SEC Network. Streaming SEC Network. Broadcast Talent. Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour. Analyst:...
floridagators.com
Gators Q&A: O-Lineman O'Cyrus Torrence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The credentials were there for all to see – no glasses needed. O'Cyrus Torrence started his first season at Louisiana. He was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference as a junior. He worked tirelessly to learn his craft and rebuild a Cajun-spiced body that once flirted with 400 pounds.
floridagators.com
No. 6/9 Gators Flirt with History on Day 1 of Georgia Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – After a 12-event finals session, the No. 6 Florida men's team leads the way with 339.5 points, while the No. 9 women's team is in second at 294, trailing by just 33 points following the opening day of the Georgia Invitational. The Gators placed three times...
floridagators.com
Florida’s Lynda Tealer Elevated to NCAA Division I Council Chair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida Executive Associate Athletics Director Lynda Tealer is now chair of the NCAA Division I Council. The Division I Council is a high-level group responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I. The Council includes athletics directors, athletics administrators, Senior Woman Administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes. Almost all standing committees in Division I report up through the Council and every Division I conference is represented on the Council. Tealer has been the Southeastern Conference representative on the committee since June of 2018.
floridagators.com
Gator Tales 330: QB Anthony Richardson at Mic, Plus Our Weekly Roundtable & PAT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- While the season may be winding down, Billy Napier's squad seems to finally be hitting its stride, with a throttling of South Carolina on Senior Day the latest sign the foundation poured by the new staff is beginning to harden. On this week's show, host Adam Schick...
