1470 WMBD
Update: Crews remain on-scene of ISU farm fire
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, the farm’s large 1,000 foot long cow barn, visible from Interstate 55, was reported on fire by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
1470 WMBD
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hospitals in Central Illinois are becoming overwhelmed due to increasing seasonal flu activity. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital have asked the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits as a precautionary measure to prevent further flu spread.
1470 WMBD
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog rescued from cistern in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One dead as fire damages two Peoria Heights homes
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A pair of homes in Peoria Heights went up in flames Monday night, and the fire has claimed one life. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire reported in the area of E. Lake and N. Atlantic Avenues, just after 8 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Adjusted CityLink schedule for Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public transit in the Peoria area will observe Thanksgiving next week, which involves a pause of service on the holiday itself. Here’s what you need to know. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, buses will run as usual, and the Transit Center Customer Service will operate...
wjbc.com
McLean County correctional officer charged with worker’s comp fraud
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge alleging worker’s compensation fraud against a county correctional officer. In a release, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage says that officer is Ryan Hitch, 48. He is alleged to have intentionally made false or...
Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
