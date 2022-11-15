Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera
Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected thieves whose images were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Monday, November 14th, at approximately 7:20 A officers were sent to the YMCA...
36th Salina Toy Run Sunday
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, delivering toys. For the 36th year in a row the Salina Toy Run will provide hundreds of toys to needy children. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.
Machete Brandishing Man Arrested
An incident involving a machete-wielding man at a Salina apartment complex ended with an arrest,. According to Salina Police, officers were called to to the Chapel Ridge Apartments after a man threatened multiple people with a machete. Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman tells KSAL News that on Wednesday at 3:00...
Jacqueline Louise “Jackie” Crough
Jacqueline Louise “Jackie” Crough 93 passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Ms. Crough was born on January 8, 1929 at Solomon, Kansas and was a longtime resident of Salina. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and Sacred Heart Ladies Guild and attended the former Marymount College...
Care Packages to Soldiers Made Easy
Sending care packages to deployed service members is the mission for one Solomon, Kansas woman and her organization Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America. Amy Paden, Founder/President of Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how they have teamed up with owner Brian Vaughn at the UPS Store to send the care packages to soldiers for free.
31st Parade of Lights Saturday
The Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights is hands-down one of Salinas biggest traditions. Organizers say it’s a day full of hearty laughter, jolly faces, candy cane smiles and warm hearts. This year will mark 31 years of the event. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday. It will...
KWU Launches Community College Scholarship
Kansas Wesleyan University is launching the Kansas Advancement Scholarship, a guarantee of at least $20,000 per year in scholarship aid for any graduate of a Kansas community college. According to KWU, the agreement is in support of September’s global transfer and course articulation agreement between the Kansas Community College Trustees...
Southeast of Saline falls at Sub-State in 2OT thriller
The Southeast of Saline Trojans fell on Friday night 28-22, in a double-overtime thriller at Kingman High School. Both teams entered the contest with undefeated, 11-0 records, and it was easy to see why on the field. Kingman would strike first, scoring on a 7-yard run in the first quarter....
