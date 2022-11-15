ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Shine My Crown

Drama Unfolds After Xscape Member Distances Herself from Other Bandmates

Rumor has it that veteran group Xscape is breaking up after a member has distanced herself over a dispute, according to reports. The Who Can I Run To? R&B group, consisting of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha and Tamika Scott made headlines after 49-year-old LaTocha didn’t appear in a poster promoting their new tour.
Upworthy

Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Seeing $66M Second Weekend; What’s Going On With Adult Pics ‘She Said’ & ‘The Menu’? – Saturday Update

SATURDAY UPDATE: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $66M, -64%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing it this weekend, then they’re seeing it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was always bound to be a steep drop in the Friday to Friday coming off the Veterans Day holiday and previews a week ago, that number being -79% for $17.9M yesterday. Even though...

