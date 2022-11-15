Read full article on original website
Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown
Janelle Monae was spotted out giving us style goals in this gorgeous Elie Saab gown.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Drama Unfolds After Xscape Member Distances Herself from Other Bandmates
Rumor has it that veteran group Xscape is breaking up after a member has distanced herself over a dispute, according to reports. The Who Can I Run To? R&B group, consisting of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha and Tamika Scott made headlines after 49-year-old LaTocha didn’t appear in a poster promoting their new tour.
Upworthy
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K
A collection of touching, sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.
CBS News
Antoine Fuqua, director of Will Smith's new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith's now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the "King Richard" actor's career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the release of Smith's new film "Emancipation," director...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Seeing $66M Second Weekend; What’s Going On With Adult Pics ‘She Said’ & ‘The Menu’? – Saturday Update
SATURDAY UPDATE: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $66M, -64%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing it this weekend, then they’re seeing it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was always bound to be a steep drop in the Friday to Friday coming off the Veterans Day holiday and previews a week ago, that number being -79% for $17.9M yesterday. Even though...
