Dana Ethel Worthen, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born December 26, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of the late George Buford and Mary Alice (Michaels) Woodward. Dana had worked as a nurse’s aide with St. Elizabeth Hospital and several area nursing homes and also in retail with Wal-Mart and Jan’s Hallmark in Granite City. She was a member of the Granite City Church of God and volunteered with the Phoenix Crisis Center and the Good Samaritan House in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of crocheting and had a love of Shirley Temple. Dana cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly R. and Robert Orahood of Granite City and Angela C. and Lance Fraley of Troy; a daughter-in-law, Vicki D. Worthen Bruhn of Staunton; six grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer and Rowdy Rossing, Robyn and Thomas Charter, Joshua Fraley, Samantha Worthen, Adam Fraley and Jesse Fraley; one great grandson, Nathaniel Charter; a brother and sister-in-law, George M. and Elaine Woodward of San Diego, California; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Roma and Wayne Buchan of Battlefield, Missouri and Peggy Irving of Maryville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Eric Worthen and a sister, Ann Goodwin. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Larry Blankley officiating. You may watch the service livestream on her tribute wall. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan House in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

