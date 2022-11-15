ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Drivers beware: Deer mating season underway in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyQYa_0jBeAWSP00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — With deer mating season active until the end of November, officials are urging people to be cautious while driving.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there have been 4,278 deer-related crashes so far this year.

Officials are urging drivers to use extra caution, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are the most active.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

Related
kiss951.com

Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
wbtw.com

Freeze Warning in place for tonight.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For tonight skies will be mostly clear for the area. We will experience the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a month. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s west of I-95, near 30 in Florence, and the lower 30s, but above freezing along the Grand Strand.
FLORENCE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Child ‘seriously’ injured in Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a crash in the Burton area. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy