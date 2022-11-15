Drivers beware: Deer mating season underway in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — With deer mating season active until the end of November, officials are urging people to be cautious while driving.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there have been 4,278 deer-related crashes so far this year.

Officials are urging drivers to use extra caution, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are the most active.

