Chilly weekend, brace yourself
The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Discounted tickets for 2022 New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Bowl announced a three-day ticket sale for this years’ game. The sale runs Wednesday November 16, through Friday November 18. Fans will be able to purchase discounted tickets and will have a chance to win a VIP experience. During the sale, all tickets will be $5 off. […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
First mother and son duo officiate New Mexico high school volleyball championship games
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s history in the making in New Mexico High School Athletics. The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) believe they had their first mother-and-son duo working on the same officiating crew at high school volleyball championships last week. “You’re always giving back to your community....
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
Kitten found nearly frozen outside Espanola shelter
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Espanola Humane is asking the community to do better. This comes after a small kitten was found nearly frozen to death outside their shelter during Sunday night’s snow storm. The kitten was found in a cat carrier completely covered in snow. Mattie Allen with Espanola Humane says the one-month-old kitten had no […]
Multiple lanes closed on I-25 at Cesar Chavez due to crash
I-25 northbound and southbound is down to one lane at Cesar Chavez due to a crash. Photos from NMRoads show a semi blocking multiple lanes of traffic. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route. To see an updated map of traffic view the KRQE traffic map.
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigation sheds new light on a long forgotten time capsule full of relics from the late 1800’s. A box full of coins and documents from 1867 is said to be buried underneath the old Soldier’s Monument obelisk that was toppled amid protests in 2020. Looking into the history […]
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Albuquerque, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
