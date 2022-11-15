ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.

On January 27th, Hoyt illegally entered an apartment on St. Charles Street in Johnson City and struck the resident in the arm with a hammer, causing injury. Property was also stolen from the residence.

This is Hoyt’s second violent act, as she was also convicted on Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in 2015.

“All citizens have a right to feel safe in their homes.  When violent criminals act as if they are above the law, they will be held accountable,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

ANNMARIE CHAPMAN
3d ago

Our court system sucks, violent Behavior and she gets 5 years probably will be out in half the time, it's not going to change her mental disposition.if she tried that in Charlotte,NC or Florida she would have been shot.If a homeowner here (NY)was trying to protect themselves, they'd end up being charged.... what a day and age we live in !

