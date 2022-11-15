Read full article on original website
Click10.com
New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County. According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.
Click10.com
Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police sergeant says lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a life-or-death situation when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one picks up? For one man, he believes that is what led to his wife’s death. “I was calling for help and they failed me....
Click10.com
Evidence collection continues in Miami-Dade area where detectives found woman’s body
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A law enforcement team was still collecting evidence by hand on Thursday from a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County where detectives found a woman’s body on Wednesday. Authorities found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the...
17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say
A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
WSVN-TV
BSO raise reward to find suspect who spray-painted antisemitic messages in Broward
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are raising the reward for information on the person who left menacing messages in Weston. The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $15,000 for help finding the person responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages. Last month, swastikas were scrawled on...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
Click10.com
Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami
MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
Click10.com
Family, MDPD pleading for information in case of man found dead in shower
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of James Alston, who was found dead in his shower with blunt force injuries in October, are pleading for the public’s help in solving his killing. At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, the 31-year-old was discovered by his roommate bloodied and...
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night. Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.
Click10.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body after a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens near the Scott Lake Elementary School. Detectives were investigating the shooting, which involved an assault rifle, near the intersection of Northwest 170...
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
Click10.com
FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments
MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
Click10.com
Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada. Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she...
Click10.com
Detectives find woman’s body in Miami-Dade after deputies arrest ‘monster’ for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives who are searching for a Broward County murder victim found the body of a woman on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County’s Carol City area, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Miami-Dade County had yet to identify the woman’s body....
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
Suspect in 1983 cold case pleads guilty, then gets out of jail
A man accused of killing a Delray Beach woman in 1983 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, one day after rejecting a plea deal in open court.
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.
