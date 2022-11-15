ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County. According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami

MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body after a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens near the Scott Lake Elementary School. Detectives were investigating the shooting, which involved an assault rifle, near the intersection of Northwest 170...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments

MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew

Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
MIRAMAR, FL

