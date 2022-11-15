A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to the press release, on November 16 at 6:06 a.m., Cass County Sheriff deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading southbound when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO