lakesarearadio.net
DNR Investigating Case in Wild Deer Harvested South Of Bemidji
(KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota D-N-R continues to investigate the first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in the Bemidji area. Wildlife health supervisor Michelle Carstensen says there was a positive CWD deer farm in Beltrami County in 2021 – but the infected buck was not taken near that farm.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
lptv.org
Building a Table For 7
Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN. Follow Amber Lynne of Bemidji, Minnesota as she begins work to open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to the press release, on November 16 at 6:06 a.m., Cass County Sheriff deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading southbound when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Crisis Arrested After Crashing Into Mall And Clinic in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is jailed and facing a number of charges after crashing into the Sanford Walk-in Clinic in Bemidji before crashing into the front entrance of Paul Bunyan Mall. Police say Damian Smith called dispatch Tuesday afternoon saying he was having a mental health breakdown.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
lakesarearadio.net
Thief River Falls man seriously injured in rollover crash north of Mahnomen
ERSKINE, Minn (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said the 36-year-old man was driving his minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen when...
