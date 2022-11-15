Last Friday, the news of the passing of Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts, III, rocked our world here at The HistoryMakers. The news came amidst the ongoing news of the day: the war in Ukraine, continuing political acrimony, rising interest rates, the threat of a recession and this week’s upcoming midterm elections and their impact on our future…our democracy. Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, who also served previously as Abyssinian Development Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, spoke of Reverend Butts’s significance: “Reverend Butts worked more effectively than any other leader at the intersection of power, politics and faith in New York. He understood the role of faith in our lives, especially in the Black community. But he also understood power and how to wield it and how to demand power from those who often sought to hoard it. And so he was a pragmatist, he was a realist, but he was also a dreamer.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO