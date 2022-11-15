ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
HARRISBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 17, 2022

This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Somerset County until 8:00 AM. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix

(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Today will be windy and cold with scattered snow showers

This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some lake effect snow showers impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy and cold.
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
sauconsource.com

First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say

If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Safety

Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WITF

Natural gas leak in western Pa. stopped after 11 days

Company estimates it may have lost 100 million cubic feet of gas a day. A leak at a natural gas storage site in Western Pennsylvania has been stopped after more than a week. The Rager Mountain storage site started spewing natural gas Nov. 6, according to a statement from its owner, Canonsburg, Pa.-based Equitrans Midstream. A crew brought in by the company “​​successfully flooded the well, which stopped the flow of natural gas,” Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy