Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
FOX43.com
First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for November 17, 2022
This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Somerset County until 8:00 AM. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today...
sauconsource.com
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Snow could fall in central Pa. Friday as temperatures drop
The weather is increasingly getting colder and may feel more like winter this weekend than fall. That could culminate in some Friday afternoon snow showers, the National Weather Service said. Highs will barely reach the low 40s Thursday and Friday, and will only peak in the mid to upper 30s...
Travel alert: Snow squall warning issued in Centre County Friday afternoon
A snow squall is an intense but short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that can create extremely poor visibility and is often accompanied by gusty winds.
wtaj.com
Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix
(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania
Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
wtaj.com
Today will be windy and cold with scattered snow showers
This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some lake effect snow showers impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy and cold.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
sauconsource.com
First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say
If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
WJAC TV
Somerset Co. severe weather exercise held coincidentally on first heavy snowfall of season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how...
abc23.com
School Bus Safety
Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pennsylvania counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the advisory beginning around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Natural gas leak in western Pa. stopped after 11 days
Company estimates it may have lost 100 million cubic feet of gas a day. A leak at a natural gas storage site in Western Pennsylvania has been stopped after more than a week. The Rager Mountain storage site started spewing natural gas Nov. 6, according to a statement from its owner, Canonsburg, Pa.-based Equitrans Midstream. A crew brought in by the company “successfully flooded the well, which stopped the flow of natural gas,” Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email.
