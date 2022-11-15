When should you start decorating for Christmas? It's a question that divides us all. In one camp you have the festive fanatics who are itching to put up the tree as soon as Halloween is over. On the other hand, there are the Grinches, who'd happily go without seeing a single Christmas light until the day of the 25th (and even then they'll complain that it's too over-the-top). Most of us seem to fall on one side or the other, but who's right?

