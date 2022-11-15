Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints
An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois
Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
Illinois Brewery Pouring ‘Lemon Pie Cream Ale’ for Black Wednesday
Are you ready for Black Wednesday? Urban Forest Craft Brewing is, with a perfect Thanksgiving ale on tap. Before we get to Christmas and before we even get to Thanksgiving there's another 'holiday,' that you might be out celebrating, 'Black Wednesday.'. You know what I'm talking about right? The night...
Get Ready for a Breathtaking ‘All Aglow’ 2022 at Illinois’ Nicholas Conservatory
An even more beautiful holiday experience arrives when All Aglow comes alive at Rockford's very popular Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. I don't believe there is a more photographed spot in the entire Rockford region, than the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. My wedding photos, homecoming, and prom photos for our two oldest kids, and you can pretty much multiply that by thousands more.
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Rockford Church Will Host Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner
While most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to come together with friends and family and reconnect, the truth is that thousands of people, many here in Rockford, won't have a feast to sit down to on Thursday. That's why hundreds of local residents will be thankful for...
Is Pronouncing Building And Store Names Incorrectly An Illinois Thing?
Are you thinking, "Here comes the grammar police!"? Surely you've heard or read someone talking about a place of business or building and used the incorrect name. I've noticed it a bunch in several Illinois neighborhood groups on social media. Is this a universal thing or an Illinois thing?. How...
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
The Best Pole & Aerial Studio In The Midwest Is Right Here In Illinois
Pure Gravity Fitness is woman-owned, a new way to kickstart your fitness journey, and the ONLY Pole & Aerial Studio you will find in the Midwest. When I was younger I would tell my mom, "I don't have to workout. I will have a flat stomach forever. I can eat whatever I want, Mom." Well, what do we always say as we age? "Mom, you were right. I should've listened to you."
One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun
As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays
Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.
Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?
I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
We Found Out What’s Going in This Cool Looking Loves Park Building
I've been driving by the construction for a while and the building looks pretty unique, today I finally heard what's opening there in late November or December. If your kids are like mine, they will be excited about their first visit to this new business coming to Loves Park. What...
This Million Dollar Illinois Home Looks Like The Brady Bunch House
This estate in Wayne, Illinois was originally supposed to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and ended up looking like the house from The Brady Bunch. Wayne, Illinois is an affluent town in the western suburbs of Chicago just south of Elgin where Rt. 59 intersects Rt. 64. If you've been through there you know that the houses can get pretty nice.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0