Iowa Unemployment Back Above Pre-Pandemic Numbers Despite Rising Unemployment Rate
(Undated) — Iowa employment is now back above pre-pandemic level. Jesse Dougherty with Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s unemployment rate went up two-tenths-of-a-percent in October to two-point-nine percent, but Iowa also added 22-hundred jobs.
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Small Iowa livestock producers benefit from federal grants
DES MOINES — Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about...
Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor’s office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington,...
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
Iowa Farmers Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill
Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D-C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa
It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
More Campsites Come with More Costs for Floyd County
Campers are getting more campsites to choose from in Floyd County But those campsites will cost the County more than originally thought. During their regular board meeting Tuesday, Conservation Director Adams Sears told Supervisors the price tag to install 18 new camp pads, with water and electrical, at the Tosanak Recreational Area has gone up significantly since June; from $117,000 to just over $150,000.
Cresco Council hears comments regarding crosswalk project
CRESCO - A half-dozen business property owners along N. Elm St. spoke against the City of Cresco’s proposal to replace all the sidewalks, even the ones that had been re-constructed in 2019 and 2021, in the crosswalk project. Daren Sikkink and Scott Huneke from WHKS, City Engineers, reported on...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Council to vote on EPA plan to fix Mississippi water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city are scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed agreement with the federal government for how to fix the city’s water system, which came dangerously close to collapsing more than two months ago. Details of the proposal had not...
Speaker Creates New Iowa House Panel To Consider Significant Reforms Of Iowa’s Education System
Statewide Iowa — The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with bills containing significant reforms to Iowa’s educational system. In...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
For the first time in more than a decade, more students are going to Iowa's community colleges
DES MOINES, Iowa – Enrollment at Iowa’s 15 community colleges has gone up for the first time in over a decade. The Iowa Department of Education says fall community college enrollment increased by 502 students to 82,251. That’s a 0.6 percent increase from fall 2021 enrollment of 81,749. Nationally, community college enrollment dropped 0.4 percent in fall 2022. The Iowa Depart of Education says this is the first time more students are attending the state’s community colleges since enrollment peaked at 106,597 students in 2010.
Children’s Minnesota to open its first inpatient mental health unit
(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Minnesota announced they will open its first inpatient mental health unit at its St. Paul hospital. The health system says they will be using a phased approach beginning with adolescent patients and expanding to younger patients thereafter. The unit is expected to care...
