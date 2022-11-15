“Every once in a while, I sing something that makes shivers go down people’s spines. It feels magical.” -Robin Pluer. When the cosmic tumblers click into place, anything can happen, and in 1979 it did. Folk singer Robin Pluer met John and Mike Sieger at a Starboys band gig and loved what they were doing. Pluer approached John and proposed they start a new band. “I already had the word ‘cadets’ in my mind”, Pluer said during a recent interview. “As a kid in school I remember these people in their cool uniforms, roaming the halls and looking like they knew what they were doing. That’s how we became the Rhythm and Blues Cadets.”

