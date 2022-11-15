Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Danceworks Performance MKE Honors 25 Years with ‘I Am Because You Are …’
Last weekend’s opening performance of I Am Because You Are … began with a champagne toast to honor the 25th anniversary of Danceworks’ professional dance company, now named Danceworks Performance MKE (DPMKE). Christal Wagner, beginning her second year as artistic director, led the toast from the grand staircase in the lobby of the Baumgartner Center for Dance, Milwaukee Ballet’s home, where the performance was held.
Robin Pluer and the R&B Cadets, Two Shows at Shank Hall
“Every once in a while, I sing something that makes shivers go down people’s spines. It feels magical.” -Robin Pluer. When the cosmic tumblers click into place, anything can happen, and in 1979 it did. Folk singer Robin Pluer met John and Mike Sieger at a Starboys band gig and loved what they were doing. Pluer approached John and proposed they start a new band. “I already had the word ‘cadets’ in my mind”, Pluer said during a recent interview. “As a kid in school I remember these people in their cool uniforms, roaming the halls and looking like they knew what they were doing. That’s how we became the Rhythm and Blues Cadets.”
Eminent Jazz Pianist Lynne Arriale Returns to Milwaukee
“We are so fortunate that Milwaukee offers so many musical influences for artists to draw upon,” says one musician who has incorporated what she experienced in her birthplace to become one of today's preeminent jazz pianists, Lynne Arriale. “Milwaukee is rich with cultural opportunities,” she adds. Among those opportunities...
Present Music's "Kentridge And Miller" in Photos
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Art Museum hosted a special event merging the visual works of artist William Kentridge with music by South African composer and longtime Kentridge collaborator Philip Miller, performed live by Present Music. Kentridge's films were accompanied by the cine concert in Windover Hall, with an introduction from The Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group. Photographer Erol Reyal captured the evening's events, which you can view below.
Marie Kohler: Boswell to Broadway
In September, Marie Kohler did a scene reading of her play Boswell—at, where else, Milwaukee’s Boswell Books. That play is going into rehearsals for a run of performances at 59E59 Theaters in New York City until Dec. 4. She recently spoke about that play and offered her thoughts on history and its role in her work.
Comedian Marina Franklin Uses Funny Approach to Reclaiming Feminism in Milwaukee
Surviving, and thriving, in a field that is traditionally male dominated is no easy task. Actor, podcast-host and stand-up comedian Marina Franklin’s long and successful comedy career is closely intertwined with feminism, having spent around 25 years unknowingly swimming upstream in the world of comedy. The result is a highly accredited comedian with unparalleled accomplishments and fascinatingly funny stories about her life, struggles, and triumphs. Marina Franklin is the honored guest for the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee’s annual event, “The F Word: Reclaiming Feminism.” The proceeds from the event will help provide HER scholarships, fund grants, and support local nonprofits that address systemic issues, in addition to aiding the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee’s mission.
Make Voyager Your Corner Spot
As someone who has moved in and out of many different apartments and neighborhoods, I’m always on the search for my own version of Cheers. Voyager is anything but a watering hole in Boston—rather it’s a quick trip to the French and Italian countryside for excellent wines, specialty provisions, and great company located in Bay View.
SayWerd for Collectibles and More
SayWerd is a store specializing in streetwear, footwear, collectibles, video games and more. Originally launched by Benny Tralongo as a streetwear brand in 2017, SayWerd is now a store located at 3474 N. Oakland Avenue on the border of Milwaukee and Shorewood. They have over a thousand items in their inventory with new arrivals every day.
Feeling At Home at Benji’s Deli
My family and I have been going to Benji’s Deli (both the original location in Shorewood and the Fox Point spot in Riverpoint). A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, there are simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 825 New Cases, No Deaths
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 825 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 717 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,731 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,997 cases per day. In 2020, 7,853 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,485 cases per day.
What’s Wrong with Expanding I-94?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee which many local officials and activists say would not only cause further pollution and worsen climate change but would continue a decades-long pattern of racial discrimination which has devastated predominantly Black neighborhoods in the vicinity of such projects.
