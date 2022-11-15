Read full article on original website
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
Dwight Howard Drops 38 Points in Taiwanese Pro League Debut
The eight-time NBA All-Star showed out in a way that has to be seen to be believed.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Oregon WR blatantly admits he faked injury in Washington loss
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson openly admitted to faking an injury against Washington while also revealing Bo Nix’s injury status. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning needs to have a long chat with wide receiver Kris Hutson about how to talk to the media. It’s pretty clear he has no clue.
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday
Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
Atlanta Falcons: Expect to have more spare time Sunday evening
What is the best recipe for a short football game? Two teams who run the ball on the majority of plays which is exactly the formula for the two teams playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday — the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. For those who dedicate a portion...
WATCH: Pat McAfee Goes All-Out Cowboy Mode Pulling Down a Steer on ‘College GameDay’
Pat McAfee did more than chat X’s and O’s Saturday on College Football GameDay. He actually dabbled in another sport.... The post WATCH: Pat McAfee Goes All-Out Cowboy Mode Pulling Down a Steer on ‘College GameDay’ appeared first on Outsider.
Auburn football: Analyst says leading HC candidate leaving current school ‘iffy’
At this point, the worst-case scenario for Auburn football fans would be to have the rug pulled out of them in terms of their head coaching search. For weeks, there’s been a consensus that the Tigers would hire Lane Kiffin to be the next head coach — with the reasons centering on Ole Miss’ inability to match salary figures on his next contract and his unhappiness with the lack of fan support and resources.
Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick
Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game
Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
