Santa Returns to Miami International Mall for the Holidays
Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Miami International Mall. Santa arrives on December 2nd and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, December 2nd and will be open on Monday –...
Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
The Sunny Isles Beach Government Center, Pelican Community Park and Gateway Center will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. The Sunny Isles Beach Branch Library and Post Office will also be closed. SIBshuttle. The SIBshuttle will not operate on Thursday, November 24....
Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 19
November is Alzheimer’s month with many events helping raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The biggest event, of course, is the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, November 19, at the FIU Football Stadium, 11200 SW 8th St. Gates open at 8 a.m. and you can look for many teams already signed up including those from United HomeCare, Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Edward Jones, Ser & Associates, David Lawrence and the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, to mention a few.
A PASSION FOR PAINTING! MIAMI JOB CORPS GRADUATE KEYANA CLIETT HAS A BRIGHT FUTURE
Keyana Cliett started the Miami Job Corps program in February 2022. “I am so impressed with this young lady who didn’t let anything get in her way of completing her high school diploma and Painter Pre-Apprenticeship program, obtaining her driver’s license and starting her career in the Painting field. I asked Keyana why she chose the paint trade? She told me she loved working with colors and that her hobby is art. One day she hopes to go to Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota and study Fine Arts. I know she’ll be successful in everything she does” stated Charles Garcia, Keyana’s IUPAT Paint trade instructor at Miami Job Corps.
Bean Automotive Group is Building up the Local Community
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami helps transform the lives of low-income families in Miami-Dade County with affordable home ownership opportunities. They do this through corporate sponsorships, volunteers, and the hard work and dedication of the future homeowner. Bean Automotive Group has sponsored five Habitat for Humanity homes over the...
FIU receives $1.69 million to support STEM research and education
The FIU College of Engineering and Computing (CEC) has received three awards totaling $1.69 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) to support research, education and DoD objectives. FIU received the awards as part of the 2022 DoD Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and Education Program.
Big Win For Teachers & School Safety
One thing that clearly emerged out of the haze of the local elections last week in Miami-Dade County is that the community appreciates its public school educators and staff. That reality was evidenced in the overwhelming support for Referendum #210 that renewed the 2018 Miami-Dade County School teacher pay increase and funding of school safety.
