Keyana Cliett started the Miami Job Corps program in February 2022. “I am so impressed with this young lady who didn’t let anything get in her way of completing her high school diploma and Painter Pre-Apprenticeship program, obtaining her driver’s license and starting her career in the Painting field. I asked Keyana why she chose the paint trade? She told me she loved working with colors and that her hobby is art. One day she hopes to go to Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota and study Fine Arts. I know she’ll be successful in everything she does” stated Charles Garcia, Keyana’s IUPAT Paint trade instructor at Miami Job Corps.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO