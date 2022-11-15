ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Hickey, Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Transformation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hickey as Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Compass Minerals Appoints Jon Chisholm and Shane Wagnon to Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced the appointments of Jon Chisholm and Shane Wagnon to the company’s board of directors. Chisholm and Wagnon were nominated for appointment by Koch Industries, Inc. (Koch), pursuant to the terms of the recent $252 million strategic equity investment in Compass Minerals by Koch Minerals and Trading, LLC (KM&T), a diverse global trading, logistics and investment company and Koch subsidiary. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005998/en/ Jon Chisholm (left) and Shane Wagnon, newly appointed directors for Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) (Photo: Business Wire)
Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Carats & Cake, the financial operating system for the events industry, today announced the launch of its dashboard solution for sales and finance teams across the hospitality industry. The first product to launch since the company announced its Series A financing in September 2022, the dashboard provides property groups with easy-to-access, transparent, and real-time reporting as part of its end-to-end revenue optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005238/en/ Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More

This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Cookerly Public Relations Appoints Cory Stewart to Lead Agency Into Its Fourth Decade

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer. Stewart, who previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer, joined the company in 2005 and is a proven marketing communications professional with a diverse portfolio of client successes. He joins Stephen Brown, president, in guiding the company as they fulfill the company’s mantra: to exceed the expectations of every client. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006408/en/ Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer.
GEORGIA STATE
Relation Insurance Services Acquires Garrity Insurance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005160/en/ Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance. (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inkhouse Promotes Five Senior Leaders Capping off a Record Year of Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Inkhouse, a strategic communications firm, today announced the promotions of five senior team members who will help lead and shape the future of the agency and its service offerings. These promotions follow a record year of growth, including a more than 10 percent increase in annual client billings and more than 50 new hires added to its employee community of 151 people who work from seven major cities across 16 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005775/en/ Dan O’Mahony, Lisa van der Pool, Samantha McGarry, Anne Baker and Ed Harrison of Inkhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Austin Ericson, Former Assistant General Counsel at $50+ Billion AUM H.I.G. Capital, Joins Star Mountain Capital as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager with over $3 billion in assets under management focused on investing in established, private small and medium-sized North American businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that Austin Ericson has joined as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. A differentiating factor of Star Mountain’s investor-aligned business is that 100% of its team including Senior Advisors / Operating Partners share in the investment profits.
csengineermag.com

Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
PAONIA, CO
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
salestechstar.com

Varicent Chief Revenue Scientist Releases Book To Achieve Post-Pandemic Economic Growth

Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution Suggests Government, Business and Workers Adopt “Growth and Fairness Agenda” to Drive Long-Term Prosperity. Martin Fleming, leading economist and Chief Revenue Scientist for award-winning SaaS company Varicent, offers his multi-point prescription for strong and sustained economic growth in his new book Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution, published by Business Expert Press.
salestechstar.com

Agiloft Named 2022 “Contract Management Company of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform. Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has been named “Contract Management Company of the Year” in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
crowdfundinsider.com

TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
csengineermag.com

Superior Construction Launches ‘Superior Women in Construction’ Initiative

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, is launching an internal pilot program intended to identify motivated women in the construction industry and offer them essential tools for their personal and professional development. Superior Women in Construction, an initiative designed in collaboration with certified executive and team coach Dale Beaman, PCC, MPH, will help cultivate an inclusive culture that aligns with Superior’s mission, vision and values.
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits “Served Up” Podcast Launches Beverage Industry Book Club

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that its Served Up podcast, featuring interviews with the hospitality industry’s most respected and celebrated leaders, has launched a new online book club at www.southernglazers.com/serveduppodcast. Just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, book worms in the beverage industry can check out the Served Up Book Club for recommendations on some of the latest books to buy and read exclusive interviews with the authors who are sharing their knowledge, experiences and stories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005012/en/ Read exclusive interviews with some of the hospitality industry’s most respected authors about their latest books at southernglazers.com/serveduppodcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com

Suzuki hires 11 new people, including CFO

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has recently hired 11 new employees to help meet increasing demand. Many of these recent hires are for newly established positions. Some will be based in Suzuki Marine USA’s Tampa, Fla. headquarters, others will have field positions and two will be stationed at Suzuki Marine’s Panama City, Fla. Marine Technical Center.
TAMPA, FL

