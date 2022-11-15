Read full article on original website
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
norda's Latest Batch Of 001 Drops Gives Runners the Ultimate "Winter Toolkit"
Norda is beginning to tease their forthcoming 002 sneaker — which is set to drop next spring — but the popular 001 will continue to be a key piece of their footwear lineup, and it’s surfaced in two new makeups that the brand is calling its “winter toolkit.” There’s a new grey, silver, black and orange colorway dubbed “Puffin” as well as an upgraded take on the past “Stealth Black” makeup, each of which are loaded with the high-end tech that the brand has made its name on.
The North Face Presents Its NSE Chukka in "British Khaki"
The North Face is keeping things cozy for the winter season with a new iteration of its NSE Chukka silhouette. Recently, the outerwear specialist has curated a slew of padded footwear, all with comfortability and snugness in mind. For example, the brand’s recently-dropped Nuptse Corduroy Mule took inspiration from its classic Nuptse jacket and arrived with a textured upper, crafted from water-resistant corduroy.
Retro Rumble: Air Jordan 1 "Lost & Found" vs. 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"
It’s been 37 years since Jordan Brand first released the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” in 1985, and the famed red, white and black iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is arguably more popular than ever in 2022. The “Chicago” has long enjoyed high status in the Jumpman’s greater cultural pyramid — it was retroed in 1994, 2013 and 2015, and has served as a canvas for Off-White™ and Trophy Room’s collaborative efforts — but in the last two years its prestige has risen to even greater levels thanks to a memorable appearance in The Last Dance, some eye-popping auction results, a proliferation of Instagram archive pages and renewed interest in both original pairs and artificially-aged styles.
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
Nike Presents Collaborative SOULGOODS Dunk High Collection
First discovered in July, SOULGOODS has worked with on not just one Dunk High, but a collection of three colorways for the legendary high-top. The Beijing-based retailer is no stranger to the Swoosh, having previously collaborated with its Converse subsidiary in 2021. Now, the duo pays tribute to culture, including basketball, from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s with each of its collaborative Dunk High colorways.
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
Hit the Links in Jordan Brand's New Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Court Purple" Colorway
Jordan Brand has an extensive list of classic color palettes in its arsenal that it can always refer back to when it needs to cook up new sneakers. An oft-used one is “Court Purple” which was recently spotted on models like the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 13 earlier this year. And now it’s getting a moment to shine on the putting green as it has now touched down on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf.
'Dr. Seuss' and adidas Get in the Christmas Spirit With This Forum "Grinch" Collaboration
One way that sneaker brands have celebrated Christmas is by manufacturing kicks that are inspired by the fictional hater of the holly jolly holiday: Dr. Seuss‘ The Grinch. Nike first started off this trend with the late Kobe Bryant’s Kobe 6 “Grinch” colorway in 2010, and now fast forward 12 years later,
NemeN x PUMA Is Informed by Technical Studies and Prototype Supercars
The technical world of NemeN and the sporting attributions of have come together for Fall/Winter 2022, seeing the two brands work both new, old, and ultimately functional clothing and shoes for a collection that stands out this season. Centered around a color story inspired by prototype supercars, the collection comprises...
Hit the Slopes With Louis Vuitton's LV Trainer Snow Boot
Virgil Abloh‘s impact on is nothing short of monumental, having inflicted his streetwear lens on the world of high fashion by introducing skateboarding, snowboarding, and basketball cues to the luxury house. One of those moments fell upon the Louis Vuitton LV Trainer, a sneaker endorsed by both the crème de la crème of fashion and the kids that held Abloh on his worthy pedestal, and now the silhouette has been given a winterized makeover to become the LV Trainer Snow Boot.
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
Cozy and Comfortable Inform Dime's Holiday '22 Collection
Dime is gearing up for the release of its Holiday 2022 collection, this time taking the brand from Montréal to the French capital of the world, Paris. Following the wavy and cozy signature of the brand, this collection sees Dime drop a selection of comfort-focused apparel including, oversized fleece jackets, matching sweaters and sweatpants suits, toques and button-downs. Highlighting the collection are a selection of ombre, speckled knitted sweaters arriving in a beige/brown and light blue/navy colorway. Two fleece-like button-downs arriving in electric blue and pine green, featuring a wavy silhouette give a cozy rendition to the classic shirt.
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
