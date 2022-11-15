Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
The Deering Estate Foundation’s fifth annual “Mistletoe & Martinis” holiday event at Deering Estate
The elegant 1920s-themed soirée will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Stone House and the holiday season with lavish food and drink, designer-led holiday décor, live music, and an online silent auction. On Friday, December 9th, the Deering Estate Foundation will host its fifth annual Mistletoe & Martinis...
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
communitynewspapers.com
Santa Returns to Miami International Mall for the Holidays
Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Miami International Mall. Santa arrives on December 2nd and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, December 2nd and will be open on Monday –...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Tropical Masterpiece with Breathtaking Views in Bay Harbor Islands Hit The Market for $25 Million
9530 W Broadview Drive Home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida for Sale. 9530 W Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida is a tropical modern masterpiece with architecture by Choeff Levy Fischman, interior design by CBDesign, developed by Gamma Construction, evokes the essence of Miami Beach sophistication. This Home in Bay Harbor Islands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9530 W Broadview Drive, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Daniel Hertzberg (Phone: 305-341-6944) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
southdadenewsleader.com
Local Resident ‘Pays it Forward’
Patrons of the Farmers’ Market Restaurant are familiar with Carline Camp, one of the waitresses there. They may not know that several years ago she was able to receive urgently needed medical treatment through the benevolence of a surgeon in Miami. She told the News Leader “Dr Levine did...
ABC Action News
Miami Dade County commissioners approve second units for some homeowners
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioner Regalado said that while the commission’s administration is creating the application, the board will be hosting informational meetings, so the public can hear from code enforcement and zoning directors to ask any questions. Last week, Miami Dade County Commissioners approved a new piece...
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 named one of the priciest in the nation for real estate
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Fisher Island ZIP code had a median home sale price of $5.2 million, fourth-highest in the nation, the report found. The 33109 area has been in the nation’s top 10 multiple times, ranking third overall in 2017, when the median home there sold for $4 million.
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
WSVN-TV
Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah
Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
communitynewspapers.com
County Commission Votes to Rezone Single Family Neighborhoods into Multi-Family
On November 8th, the Miami-Dade County Commission passed an ordinance sponsored by Commissioner Raquel Regalado that rezoned single family home neighborhoods in Unicorporated Miami-Dade County into multi-family neighborhoods. The new law will allow homeowners to legally convert attached or detached structures, including garages, into fully functional rental efficiencies or apartments with full kitchens and bathrooms.
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
