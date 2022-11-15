ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Sloan Kettering appoints Dr. Lawrence Schwartz chair of radiology

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center appointed Lawrence Schwartz, MD, as chair of the department of radiology. Dr. Schwartz will assume his role in early 2023, according to a Nov. 16 from Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is recognized for his work in novel imaging biomarkers in oncology. Previously,...
