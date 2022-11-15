ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Argus Leader

Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems

State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
VTDigger

Democrats unanimously nominate Phil Baruth to serve as president of the Vermont Senate

Even as Baruth celebrated his caucus’ power, he sought to manage expectations. And he signaled that he was particularly sensitive to concerns that an “arrogant” supermajority would be oblivious to the “average Vermonters’ lives, their pocketbooks, their wallets, their bills.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Democrats unanimously nominate Phil Baruth to serve as president of the Vermont Senate.
VERMONT STATE
NBC News

McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader, defeating challenger Rick Scott

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was re-elected as Republican leader Wednesday, defeating a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida that reflects growing anxiety within the party after it underperformed in the midterm elections. McConnell spokesman David Popp confirmed the secret-ballot victory. Sen. Mike Braun,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WTHR

Sen. Braun nears decision on Indiana governor run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that the long list of possible 2024 Republican candidates for governor won’t sway his decision on whether to enter that race. Braun has talked openly for months about the possibility of trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t...
INDIANA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

House, Senate Democrats choose Caucus leaders for 152nd General Assembly

The majority party in Delaware's General Assembly has its House and Senate leadership in place for the upcoming legislative session. Over the weekend, the Democrats announced that they chose Pete Schwartzkopf to serve as House Speaker, Valerie Longhurst as Majority Leader and Melissa Minor-Brown as Majority Whip. Senate members picked...
DELAWARE STATE
denver7.com

Republicans keep McConnell as GOP leader despite disappointing midterms

Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party's midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public infighting following a disappointing performance...
GEORGIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Mitch McConnell reelected as Senate Republican leader

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats. McConnell, of Kentucky, easily swatted back the challenge from...
GEORGIA STATE
Community Policy