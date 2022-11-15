New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.

2 DAYS AGO