Take a Look Inside Kick Game’s New Newcastle-Based Sneaker Store
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by U.K. rapper Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle. The new store follows the openings of flagships in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Liverpool, and this new Newcastle-based store is the company’s largest space to date. The location stretches across two floors and has been dressed with its signature aesthetic; bright lights, marble-like interior, and a minimal sneaker arrangement.
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
Mila V Is the New Vanguard of Acid House, and Patta Soundsystem Wants You to Know
Patta Soundsytem wants you to know all about Mila V, as the streetwear and music-centric stalwart is spotlighting the multifaceted rave-centric musician for its final Soundsystem installment of the year. Joining Mila V to launch their new EP, CRACKS, the two have come together for a merch collection that further celebrates the release and they will also be hosting an exclusive listening party.
BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS x CLAE Launch Sustainability-Focused Capsule Collaboration
Los Angeles-based sustainable sneaker brand CLAE has released a capsule collaboration with BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, focusing on using upcycled scraps and leftover fabrics from BEDWIN’s past collections. CLAE and BEDWIN are doing their part to propel the fashion and sneaker industry into adopting a more sustainability-focused collection, bringing...
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
Metro Boomin Teases Collaboration With Travis Scott Ahead of 'Heroes & Villains' Album Release
Metro Boomin’s next album will most likely feature a guest appearance from Travis Scott. The mainstay hip-hop producer is readying for the debut of his long-awaited LP, Heroes & Villains. Following 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Boomin’s first studio album, the producer directed his attention towards collaborations, teaming...
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
CELINE Summer 2023 Serves Off-Duty Supermodel Chic and Rockstar Nostalgia
If Hedi Slimane is sure of anything, it’s that he’s sure of himself. For CELINE‘s Summer 2023 collection, the lauded designer looks to codes that have come to define him and the House he creates for, doubling down on what has made the French luxury brand favored among the glitterati.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Globally Acclaimed Artist Okokume Brings the Aura of the Cosmic Girl to Hypebeans
Hypebeans continues to expand its artistic influence around the globe with yet another creative partnership. This time around, Hypebeans is connecting its community with world-renowned Spanish contemporary artist Okokume at its first café in Hong Kong. Known for her Lowbrow-inspired painting style, heavily influenced by caricatures from Japanese manga...
Extra Butter and Hunter Channels Small-town Mysteries in PLAY Boots Collab
Extra Butter and heritage footwear label, Hunter is set to launch a limited edition rain boots. The collab stars Hunter’s natural Rubber PLAY Rain Boot model, reimagined with cinematic storytelling via a series of engaging visuals by Extra Butter, who took inspiration from true crime documentaries and small-town murder mysteries for this project. “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting,” says Bernie Gross, Creative Director at Extra Butter. “We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”
Andy Dixon Reflects on His ‘Patron’s Homes’ in New Exhibition
On view at Over the Influence Paris. Over the past decade, Canadian artist Andy Dixon has followed an age-old tradition of creating paintings that reference both the artist’s own studio, along with the settings in which they ultimately live in. From Van Gogh’s Window in the Studio to Matisse’s The Red Studio, Dixon returns to this meta form of art-making in My Patron’s Homes.
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Footwear Collaboration With Moncler
After dropping his first 2002R collaboration with New Balance in 2020, Salehe Bembury‘s career trajectory has continued to soar in the upward direction. The talented designer is dominating the clog game right now with his ongoing partnership with Crocs and he’s racked up other notable projects with the likes of New Balance, Canada Goose and ANTA. Back in September, he teased that an upcoming initiative was in the works with.
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
Kendrick Lamar Dances, Prays and Answers Phone Calls in Experimental "Rich Spirit" Music Video
Kendrick Lamar has unveiled a music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers single, “Rich Spirit.”. The visual opens with Lamar, who wears an all-red outfit, staring longingly through a glass window, the majority of which is covered by a heavy curtain. The rapper quickly turns away from the crack of light to kneel on the edge of his bed in prayer.
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
Malbon Golf Prepares a Collaboration with WIND AND SEA
The ever busy lifestyle brand Malbon Golf is colliding with Tokyo imprint WIND AND SEA for a second time to produce a collection of sweaters, jackets, hats and pants that pull from both brand’s aesthetics. For WIND AND SEA, which is spearheaded by photographer and creative director Takashi Kumagai, the collection follows up on their late September golf collaboration with luggage makers BRIEFING.
Brockhampton Goes Out With a Bang on "Final" Album 'The Family'
At their Coachella performance earlier this year, Brockhampton announced that they would be putting out a final album before going on an indefinite hiatus. That project, aptly titled The Family, premiered today. The album’s release was preceded by two visual trailers, as well as the single “Big Pussy” and “Basement.”...
