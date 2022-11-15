Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Globally Acclaimed Artist Okokume Brings the Aura of the Cosmic Girl to Hypebeans
Hypebeans continues to expand its artistic influence around the globe with yet another creative partnership. This time around, Hypebeans is connecting its community with world-renowned Spanish contemporary artist Okokume at its first café in Hong Kong. Known for her Lowbrow-inspired painting style, heavily influenced by caricatures from Japanese manga...
hypebeast.com
Cozy and Comfortable Inform Dime's Holiday '22 Collection
Dime is gearing up for the release of its Holiday 2022 collection, this time taking the brand from Montréal to the French capital of the world, Paris. Following the wavy and cozy signature of the brand, this collection sees Dime drop a selection of comfort-focused apparel including, oversized fleece jackets, matching sweaters and sweatpants suits, toques and button-downs. Highlighting the collection are a selection of ombre, speckled knitted sweaters arriving in a beige/brown and light blue/navy colorway. Two fleece-like button-downs arriving in electric blue and pine green, featuring a wavy silhouette give a cozy rendition to the classic shirt.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Collaborative SOULGOODS Dunk High Collection
First discovered in July, SOULGOODS has worked with on not just one Dunk High, but a collection of three colorways for the legendary high-top. The Beijing-based retailer is no stranger to the Swoosh, having previously collaborated with its Converse subsidiary in 2021. Now, the duo pays tribute to culture, including basketball, from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s with each of its collaborative Dunk High colorways.
hypebeast.com
SPOONYARD FW22 Celebrates the Nomadic Lifestyle
SPOONYARD has just released a lookbook to its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Celebrating when temperatures drop and the brave few venture out to explore the changed landscapes brought on by winter, the “New Nomads” collection captures a day in the life of a free-spirited nomad. Photoed in South-West France...
hypebeast.com
BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS x CLAE Launch Sustainability-Focused Capsule Collaboration
Los Angeles-based sustainable sneaker brand CLAE has released a capsule collaboration with BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, focusing on using upcycled scraps and leftover fabrics from BEDWIN’s past collections. CLAE and BEDWIN are doing their part to propel the fashion and sneaker industry into adopting a more sustainability-focused collection, bringing...
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
hypebeast.com
NemeN x PUMA Is Informed by Technical Studies and Prototype Supercars
The technical world of NemeN and the sporting attributions of have come together for Fall/Winter 2022, seeing the two brands work both new, old, and ultimately functional clothing and shoes for a collection that stands out this season. Centered around a color story inspired by prototype supercars, the collection comprises...
hypebeast.com
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
hypebeast.com
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
hypebeast.com
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
hypebeast.com
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Presents Its NSE Chukka in "British Khaki"
The North Face is keeping things cozy for the winter season with a new iteration of its NSE Chukka silhouette. Recently, the outerwear specialist has curated a slew of padded footwear, all with comfortability and snugness in mind. For example, the brand’s recently-dropped Nuptse Corduroy Mule took inspiration from its classic Nuptse jacket and arrived with a textured upper, crafted from water-resistant corduroy.
hypebeast.com
Haroshi Releases Alluring Marble Sculptures With Avant Arte
The last editions in the ‘GUZO’ series. Back in 2021, Haroshi began transforming his eccentric characters into stone. Typically made with recycled skateboard decks, the series, dubbed GUZO, began a new chapter in the Japanese artist’s prolific career. In collaboration with Avant Arte, the two sides return...
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter and Hunter Channels Small-town Mysteries in PLAY Boots Collab
Extra Butter and heritage footwear label, Hunter is set to launch a limited edition rain boots. The collab stars Hunter’s natural Rubber PLAY Rain Boot model, reimagined with cinematic storytelling via a series of engaging visuals by Extra Butter, who took inspiration from true crime documentaries and small-town murder mysteries for this project. “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting,” says Bernie Gross, Creative Director at Extra Butter. “We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”
hypebeast.com
norda's Latest Batch Of 001 Drops Gives Runners the Ultimate "Winter Toolkit"
Norda is beginning to tease their forthcoming 002 sneaker — which is set to drop next spring — but the popular 001 will continue to be a key piece of their footwear lineup, and it’s surfaced in two new makeups that the brand is calling its “winter toolkit.” There’s a new grey, silver, black and orange colorway dubbed “Puffin” as well as an upgraded take on the past “Stealth Black” makeup, each of which are loaded with the high-end tech that the brand has made its name on.
hypebeast.com
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
hypebeast.com
Dazzle Under the Disco Ball in The Attico Resort 2023
Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini’s The Attico has come a long way since it was founded in 2016, recently taking over social media with its Sant Ambroeus-celebrating campaign that starred Milanese senior citizens. Now, the luxury Italian label has served up its Resort 2023 collection, presenting fluidity in both its designs and how they are portrayed on the co-ed cast of models.
