*Spoiler alert: This post includes spoilers for all three seasons of Dead To Me. Proceed with caution.*. Dead To Me was always destined to end in death. For two seasons, the specter of death loomed over every car ride, wine night, and wooden bird appearance. But, the show, centered around Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) and Jen Harding (Christina Applegate)'s grief bond turned murderous friendship, had yet to make our protagonists experience real consequences for their heinous actions. Sure, a grief-stricken Judy unsuccessfully attempted suicide, and a paranoid Jen almost worried herself into a grave over her possible arrest. But it's not until the final season that their multi-season consequence evasion comes to a tragic end.

18 HOURS AGO