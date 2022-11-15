Read full article on original website
Related
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
Travis Barker says he agreed to Kris Jenner's request to film his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian so long as they didn't see 'one camera'
Kourtney Kardashian previously said that she and Travis Barker were unhappy with the way that their engagement episode was edited.
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff as ‘sinister’ after they think she’s scheming to to ‘one-up’ Tori amid family feud
LITTLE People, Big World fans have slammed Audrey Roloff for being "mean and horrible" towards Tori Roloff amid their family feud. Recently, Audrey, 31, and her husband, Jeremy, 32, shared videos of their new Kubota tractor in a series of Instagram Stories. The LPBW alum filmed the moment she revealed...
Men's Health
Dead To Me's Final Death Was Heartbreakingly Necessary
*Spoiler alert: This post includes spoilers for all three seasons of Dead To Me. Proceed with caution.*. Dead To Me was always destined to end in death. For two seasons, the specter of death loomed over every car ride, wine night, and wooden bird appearance. But, the show, centered around Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) and Jen Harding (Christina Applegate)'s grief bond turned murderous friendship, had yet to make our protagonists experience real consequences for their heinous actions. Sure, a grief-stricken Judy unsuccessfully attempted suicide, and a paranoid Jen almost worried herself into a grave over her possible arrest. But it's not until the final season that their multi-season consequence evasion comes to a tragic end.
Men's Health
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Poses in Hospital Bed Revealing ‘Unexpected’ Surgery
It’s been an eventful week for Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline, who revealed on Instagram that she’s recovering from “unexpected” hip surgery. In the post, she posed in a hospital bed wearing a gown and cap, giving the camera a smile and two thumbs up, tagging the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee.
Comments / 0