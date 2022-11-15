ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Men's Health

Dead To Me's Final Death Was Heartbreakingly Necessary

*Spoiler alert: This post includes spoilers for all three seasons of Dead To Me. Proceed with caution.*. Dead To Me was always destined to end in death. For two seasons, the specter of death loomed over every car ride, wine night, and wooden bird appearance. But, the show, centered around Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) and Jen Harding (Christina Applegate)'s grief bond turned murderous friendship, had yet to make our protagonists experience real consequences for their heinous actions. Sure, a grief-stricken Judy unsuccessfully attempted suicide, and a paranoid Jen almost worried herself into a grave over her possible arrest. But it's not until the final season that their multi-season consequence evasion comes to a tragic end.

