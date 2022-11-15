ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roselawgroupreporter.com

The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats

Candidates for Superintendent of. Public Instruction Tom Horne (left) and Kathy Hoffman take. questions at The Arizona Republic.|| Screenshot The Arizona Republic. Opinion: Kathy Hoffman narrowly lost her education superintendent seat. That should set off warning bells among Arizona Democrats: Don’t get cocky. By Phil Boas ||Arizona Republic. Arizona...
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Vows to ‘Correct’ Many Unspecified ‘Wrongs’ After Her Election Loss

In a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday morning, Kari Lake neglected to concede against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. Instead, she said she was putting together a legal team to “correct the many wrongs” in an election she narrowly lost. The only supposed “wrong” she mentioned in the video was the outage that affected some tabulators on Election Day, which officials in Maricopa County said they fixed after adjusting the printer settings. She pointed to long waits to vote as something nefarious, citing a man who went to three different polling places due to lines and “is not sure” his vote was counted. (She didn't specify why his vote wouldn’t have counted.) “For two years I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona,” she said. “Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonians is unforgivable.”Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022 Read it at Twitter
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
The Hill

Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team

Correction: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates’s party affiliated has been corrected. He is a Republican. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process. The Associated Press and other outlets projected that Hobbs...
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
The Center Square

Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes governor race

(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. “For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out...
showmeprogress.com

In the Arizona dust

Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
AZFamily

About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona

Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
