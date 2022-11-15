Read full article on original website
The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats
Candidates for Superintendent of. Public Instruction Tom Horne (left) and Kathy Hoffman take. questions at The Arizona Republic.|| Screenshot The Arizona Republic. Opinion: Kathy Hoffman narrowly lost her education superintendent seat. That should set off warning bells among Arizona Democrats: Don’t get cocky. By Phil Boas ||Arizona Republic. Arizona...
Kari Lake Vows to ‘Correct’ Many Unspecified ‘Wrongs’ After Her Election Loss
In a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday morning, Kari Lake neglected to concede against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. Instead, she said she was putting together a legal team to “correct the many wrongs” in an election she narrowly lost. The only supposed “wrong” she mentioned in the video was the outage that affected some tabulators on Election Day, which officials in Maricopa County said they fixed after adjusting the printer settings. She pointed to long waits to vote as something nefarious, citing a man who went to three different polling places due to lines and “is not sure” his vote was counted. (She didn't specify why his vote wouldn’t have counted.) “For two years I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona,” she said. “Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonians is unforgivable.”Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
Correction: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates’s party affiliated has been corrected. He is a Republican. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process. The Associated Press and other outlets projected that Hobbs...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
Kari Lake calls for a do-over election after 70 voting machines failed in Maricopa County
Republican candidate Kari Lake is calling for a partial do-over in Arizona’s governor election. It’s the most high-profile dispute yet to emerge in a midterm cycle that handed defeats to Lake and other candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Lake’s race was called in favor of her...
Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes governor race
(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. “For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out...
Arizona Activists Report Their Demand for ‘Fair and Free Election’ Is Catching Fire Across Nation
Activists in Arizona have spearheaded a campaign for demands for a “fair and free election” that, they say, is already beginning a national movement to counter election fraud. Spurred on by the projection that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has defeated Republican Kari Lake, Joe Oltmann,...
Katie Hobbs victory will force Arizona Republicans and Democrats to work together
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona lawmakers passed close to 400 new laws this year with little opposition. Republicans controlled the House and Senate, with Republican Governor Doug Ducey. But things will be very different at the state Capitol when Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office. Political consultant Stan Barnes, with Copper...
In the Arizona dust
Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
Legal Action Threatened Against Arizona in Response to General Election Issues
While speaking on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips of True the Vote said they plan on fighting the results of the Arizona 2022 general election. “Now is the time to fight. It’s not wait until the end of 2023 into the...
