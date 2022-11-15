Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
New airline coming to CVG next year with direct flight to London
HEBRON, Ky. — Hey Cincinnati, London is calling!. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just announced its newest airline, and it's launching a nonstop flight out of CVG to London Heathrow. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be...
WKRC
Suspect robs 2 gas stations in Westwood, takes entire registers
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A brazen burglar makes off with entire cash registers from two Westwood gas stations. A surveillance picture capture the suspect. Police say he first broke into the BP station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Boudinot. The second crime happened at the Sunoco station on...
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
linknky.com
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
WKRC
Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
Struggling Hamilton County Renters Can Apply For 15 Months Free Rent and Utilities
Hamilton County was awarded $12 million in federal dollars to pay landlords and utility companies in order to keep renters housed.
WKRC
Rookwood Pottery's Holiday Open House will include demonstrations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can get a look inside Rookwood Pottery with its Holiday Open House. There will be demonstrations and special items for sale. Bob channeled his inner "Ghost" to try to throw some clay.
WKRC
Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
WKRC
Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
Cincinnati CBP seizes over $1M worth of cocaine, meth in outbound shipments
CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati have seized more than $1 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine headed towards different countries around the world. On October 17, the first discover was made when CBP Narcotics Detector Dog (NDD) “Bico” alerted to a socket set...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
WKRC
Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting event in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - It's a Christmas holiday tradition. You and your family are invited on Nov. 27 to the Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg, officially kicking off the holiday season. LAWRENCEBURG EVENT CENTER. 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati Brass...
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
The final part in this series explaining the origins of our city's street names, from R to Z. The post Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
fccincinnati.com
Ray Gaddis Supports West End Community with Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Ray Gaddis is helping provide Thanksgiving turkeys and all the fixings to over 100 families in Greater Cincinnati. The FC Cincinnati defender, who was named the 2022 Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year, teamed up with Kroger, and the FC Cincinnati Foundation to purchase, and distribute over 100 Thanksgiving meals.
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Announces New Gun Laws, Zoning Changes During State of the City Address
The mayor walked out to the sounds of Lizzo before announcing a "redesign" plan for the city.
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund to feed families for Thanksgiving
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank and the Reds Community Fund teamed up to feed thousands of families. On Thursday, November 17, they held a drive thru food distribution for families who may need extra help this holiday season. With rising costs of food, the Freestore Foodbank is seeing...
WKRC
Man accused bringing box cutters onto CVG flight to face judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man who allegedly brought two box cutters aboard a CVG flight is set to face a judge Friday. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa on Nov. 11 had to be diverted to Atlanta. Authorities say William Liebisch pulled out a box cutter on...
