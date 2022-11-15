ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

New airline coming to CVG next year with direct flight to London

HEBRON, Ky. — Hey Cincinnati, London is calling!. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just announced its newest airline, and it's launching a nonstop flight out of CVG to London Heathrow. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect robs 2 gas stations in Westwood, takes entire registers

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A brazen burglar makes off with entire cash registers from two Westwood gas stations. A surveillance picture capture the suspect. Police say he first broke into the BP station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Boudinot. The second crime happened at the Sunoco station on...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge

Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopening shuttered restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati craft brewery is reopening its restaurant that closed with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, and bringing on an acclaimed local chef to help. Fifty West Brewing Co., one of the earliest craft breweries to open in Cincinnati, debuting at 7605 Wooster Pike...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting event in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - It's a Christmas holiday tradition. You and your family are invited on Nov. 27 to the Mayor's Reception and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Mayor Kelly Mollaun and the City of Lawrenceburg, officially kicking off the holiday season. LAWRENCEBURG EVENT CENTER. 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati Brass...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
fccincinnati.com

Ray Gaddis Supports West End Community with Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Ray Gaddis is helping provide Thanksgiving turkeys and all the fixings to over 100 families in Greater Cincinnati. The FC Cincinnati defender, who was named the 2022 Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year, teamed up with Kroger, and the FC Cincinnati Foundation to purchase, and distribute over 100 Thanksgiving meals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused bringing box cutters onto CVG flight to face judge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man who allegedly brought two box cutters aboard a CVG flight is set to face a judge Friday. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa on Nov. 11 had to be diverted to Atlanta. Authorities say William Liebisch pulled out a box cutter on...
CINCINNATI, OH

