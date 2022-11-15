In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Ray Gaddis is helping provide Thanksgiving turkeys and all the fixings to over 100 families in Greater Cincinnati. The FC Cincinnati defender, who was named the 2022 Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year, teamed up with Kroger, and the FC Cincinnati Foundation to purchase, and distribute over 100 Thanksgiving meals.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO