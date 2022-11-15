ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Hamilton County granted $12 million for rental relief program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - More federal dollars for rental relief are heading to the Tri-State. Hamilton County announced Thursday that $12 million will be used to help struggling families. That money can be used through 2025. Another $6 million is also available through the end of the year. "During...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKU announces upcoming departure of president

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigate shooting at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Fairfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot at an apartment complex. Police were called to the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive just before 9 a.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital. There is no word...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Police: 2 vehicle crash in College Hill causes ambulance entrapment

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were called to the scene of an ambulance entrapment Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue. The accident temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue between S Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. Police have not said how...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Detectives responded to a home in Fairfield for a fatal shooting. Emergency crews were called to the home on Planet Drive at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say an 18-year-old was found shot to death. Officials say the "involved parties have been identified," but no arrests...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy