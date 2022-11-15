Read full article on original website
Hamilton County granted $12 million for rental relief program
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - More federal dollars for rental relief are heading to the Tri-State. Hamilton County announced Thursday that $12 million will be used to help struggling families. That money can be used through 2025. Another $6 million is also available through the end of the year. "During...
4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
NKU announces upcoming departure of president
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The president of Northern Kentucky University is leaving his job. The announcement came Thursday night after an emergency meeting of NKU's Board of Regents. A news release says the board and Dr. Ashish Vaidya determined quote "The time is now for a leadership transition". “It...
CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
Police investigate shooting at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Fairfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot at an apartment complex. Police were called to the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive just before 9 a.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital. There is no word...
City files lawsuit over huge block parties at 'nuisance properties' near UC's campus
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati is suing the owners of several properties around the University of Cincinnati for repeated parties that often required extra police officers and disrupted the neighborhood. Local 12 first told people of weekend block parties on Rohs Street back in September. Video...
Police: 2 vehicle crash in College Hill causes ambulance entrapment
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were called to the scene of an ambulance entrapment Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue. The accident temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue between S Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. Police have not said how...
New study reveals 'shocking' number of deaths in southern Ohio county
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Families in distress... Duane Pohlman went on a nationwide quest to get answers about too many deaths. So what's causing alarming fatality rates in a neighboring county?. Watch Monday at 6 p.m. on Local 12.
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund to feed families for Thanksgiving
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank and the Reds Community Fund teamed up to feed thousands of families. On Thursday, November 17, they held a drive thru food distribution for families who may need extra help this holiday season. With rising costs of food, the Freestore Foodbank is seeing...
Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
Investigators hope car part left behind during Anderson fatal hit-and-run leads to driver
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office hopes a car part left behind at a fatal hit-and-run that left an Anderson Township teenager dead will lead them to the driver. Eli Jones was found at about 1 a.m. on November 14 on Clough Pike near 8 Mile....
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Fairfield home
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Detectives responded to a home in Fairfield for a fatal shooting. Emergency crews were called to the home on Planet Drive at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Police say an 18-year-old was found shot to death. Officials say the "involved parties have been identified," but no arrests...
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
Rookwood Pottery's Holiday Open House will include demonstrations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can get a look inside Rookwood Pottery with its Holiday Open House. There will be demonstrations and special items for sale. Bob channeled his inner "Ghost" to try to throw some clay.
