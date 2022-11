HODGKINS, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated two new leases totaling 131,605 square feet at 7335 Santa Fe Drive in Hodgkins, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Pioneer Service Inc. leased 61,355 square feet and M&M Quality Grinding Inc. leased 70,250 square feet. The distribution building is being renovated into a fully operational manufacturing facility with individual spaces for the two businesses. Completion is slated for mid-2023. Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenants. Adam Stokes of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, UBS Realty Investors. Pioneer Service manufactures precision machining parts, while M&M produces metal bar stock.

HODGKINS, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO