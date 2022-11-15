In the current trading session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) stock is trading at the price of $36.12, a fall of -2.38% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -7.62% less than its 52-week high of $39.10 and 106.22% better than its 52-week low of $17.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.24% below the high and +10.91% above the low.

