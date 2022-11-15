In the current trading session, Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) stock is trading at the price of $97.53, a gain of 0.57% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -17.21% less than its 52-week high of $117.80 and 42.60% better than its 52-week low of $68.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.21% below the high and +18.08% above the low.

1 DAY AGO