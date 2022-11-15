In the current trading session, Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) stock is trading at the price of $28.99, a fall of -3.51% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -36.85% less than its 52-week high of $45.90 and 45.69% better than its 52-week low of $19.90. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.66% below the high and +10.49% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO