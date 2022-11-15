In the current trading session, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) stock is trading at the price of $6.31, a fall of -3.37% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -62.46% less than its 52-week high of $16.81 and 28.51% better than its 52-week low of $4.91. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.01% below the high and +15.36% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO