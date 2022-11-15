ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans really do have plenty to celebrate

On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly a few days later. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer. That starts with the record of the Biden administration — really. Yes,...
AP News Summary at 11:22 p.m. EST

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress. WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Salon

C-SPAN cut away from Trump's Friday night speech once he started to ramble

Former US President Donald Trump applauds while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. ( ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday evening, Trump delivered a televised speech at the America First Experience Gala held at Mar-a-Lago and aired his grievances regarding the appointment of special counsel in the furthering of his Jan. 6 legal saga.
S.E. Cupp: Has Donald Trump finally become boring?

In case you missed it — and it’s likely you did — former President Trump announced on Tuesday night that he is running for president a third time. Maybe you were watching “Shark Tank,” “Bachelor in Paradise” or the premiere of “The Curse of Oak Island.” But even if you were watching network and cable news, chances are you only saw some of it.
New Mexico attorney general selected as college president

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school’s board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a monthslong national search.
