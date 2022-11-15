ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to do this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20

Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis will share 5 fun events to do with your kids in the Annapolis area the upcoming weekend. Click on the links below for all of the details!. 5 Events this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20 More events can be found on the Macaroni...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories

Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
rew-online.com

CREC Real Estate Announces the Sale of Columbia Pointe Apartments

CREC Real Estate, LLC (“CREC”) is pleased to announce the sale of Columbia Pointe Apartments, a 325-unit multifamily community located in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, Maryland, on October 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CREC executed an extensive renovation program at Columbia Pointe, including...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Weekly

CRAB Mourns Loss of Stalwart Sailor

Lance Hinrichs, former president of the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) organization, died unexpectedly Nov. 14 after a brief illness. Hinrichs, 61, was an economist with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and active as a board member of CRAB for over 25 years. Hinrichs is survived by his wife Downey, son Michael, and daughters Lindsay and Julia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County schools to use vans to transport some students to school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As many as 2,600 Anne Arundel County students may finally have rides to school. After a vote on Wednesday by the Board of Education, the district announced it will add 24 passenger vans to its fleet. By doing so, it'll free up school buses to help more students get to class. The new passenger vans, which will transport nonpublic school students, will hit the road by Dec. 6.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
