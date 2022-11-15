Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20
Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis will share 5 fun events to do with your kids in the Annapolis area the upcoming weekend. Click on the links below for all of the details!. 5 Events this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20 More events can be found on the Macaroni...
Baltimore Times
Louis S. Diggs ‘Wrote The Book’ on African Americans in Baltimore County Renowned Historian Passes Away at the Age of 90
Thanks to a man by the name of Louis S. Diggs, the world knows more about the history of African Americans in Baltimore County. His son Frederic Q. Diggs shared fond memories of how it all began. “After my father retired from DC Public Schools, he became a substitute teacher...
severnaparkvoice.com
All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories
Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
rew-online.com
CREC Real Estate Announces the Sale of Columbia Pointe Apartments
CREC Real Estate, LLC (“CREC”) is pleased to announce the sale of Columbia Pointe Apartments, a 325-unit multifamily community located in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, Maryland, on October 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CREC executed an extensive renovation program at Columbia Pointe, including...
Bay Weekly
CRAB Mourns Loss of Stalwart Sailor
Lance Hinrichs, former president of the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) organization, died unexpectedly Nov. 14 after a brief illness. Hinrichs, 61, was an economist with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and active as a board member of CRAB for over 25 years. Hinrichs is survived by his wife Downey, son Michael, and daughters Lindsay and Julia.
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Silver Diner to open at The Avenue at White Marsh
The Avenue at White Marsh has announced a high-profile tenant: Silver Diner, which is opening its first Baltimore County location at the shopping center.
Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic. But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough. At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
wypr.org
Baltimore parents fight to keep their neighborhood elementary school open
Southwest Baltimore parent Krissy Herbet isn’t looking forward to next school year. That’s because the neighborhood elementary school where two of her children attend is slated to close in the coming months. “My children have been at Steuart Hill since we moved to Baltimore City. That's the only...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County schools to use vans to transport some students to school
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As many as 2,600 Anne Arundel County students may finally have rides to school. After a vote on Wednesday by the Board of Education, the district announced it will add 24 passenger vans to its fleet. By doing so, it'll free up school buses to help more students get to class. The new passenger vans, which will transport nonpublic school students, will hit the road by Dec. 6.
Father remembers teen dancer slain in East Baltimore crossfire
Balloons, flowers and candles are the symbols of love in East Baltimore representing the memory of 13-year-old Kelsey Washington who was gunned down last Monday.
Naval Academy Officials look to correct mistake on Marcellus Hall's gravesite
Annapolis born Marcellus Hall served in World War I. When he came back to Annapolis, he worked in the dinning hall of the Naval Academy.
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
"Devastating": Price Rite supermarket closing in southwest Baltimore
One of the only supermarkets in southwest Baltimore is closing, leaving residents shocked and scrambling to find a solution.
Baltimore Times
No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate
There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
