The share price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) fell to $9.64 per share on Wednesday from $10.05. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL fell by -2.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.70% in the last 200 days.

2 DAYS AGO