Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
Graphic Nature announce debut album, a mind waiting to die
As their massive 2022 begins to wind down, Graphic Nature are already looking ahead to next year with the release of their debut album, a mind waiting to die. Due out on February 17, 2023 via Rude Records, it follows their new skin EP and, according to vocalist Harvey Freeman, is packed with “pure anger over heavy riffs and drum beats”.
Kerrang
Jazmin Bean unleashes new single featuring Lucy Loone, Carnage
Surprise! Jazmin Bean has just dropped a brand-new single. The musician teams up with Lucy Loone for new banger Carnage, which Jazmin explains “is a song about getting what you want no matter how difficult it may prove to be or what opinions come about in the process, it was really a love letter to my end goal and every day I get closer to that goal.” Hell yeah.
Kerrang
phem shares infectious new single, never goes down like that
Phem has just dropped a brand-new single and video, with collaborator Ezekiel. The alt.pop star says that the infectious never goes down like that came about via a “fun session” in the studio, with phem walking away “thinking that the song was okay. And later when listening it kinda hit me harder than I remembered it. Almost like I needed to get it off my chest.”
Kerrang
BABYMETAL release new video for Monochrome
BABYMETAL have dropped another new track from their upcoming record The Other One. Following on from lead single Divine Attack – Shingeki, the Japanese duo have unveiled a new lyric video for Monochrome. Due for release on March 24, 2023, the band's forthcoming fourth album is a concept one,...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Kerrang
Bloodstock adds Crowbar, Sacred Reich and more for 2023
Bloodstock have added 12 more bands to the line-up for next year's festival. Joining previously announced headliners Killswitch Engage and Megadeth, the Derbyshire metal weekender will host Arizona thrashers Sacred Reich, NOLA legends Crowbar and German death metallers Heaven Shall Burn on the Ronnie James Dio stage. They'll also be...
Kerrang
Slam Dunk announce festivals in Italy and France with The Offspring, Simple Plan and more
The UK's premier punk and alt. weekender Slam Dunk is heading to the continent next summer. On top of their landmark all-dayers in Hatfield and Leeds, Slam Dunk will also be hosting festivals in Lyon, France on June 2 while the incarnation in Rimini, Italy will take place across June 2 and 3.
Kerrang
The Dirty Nil return with huge new single, Bye Bye Big Bear
Toronto trio and Kerrang! faves The Dirty Nil have returned with an epic new single, Bye Bye Big Bear. Following last year’s ace Fuck Art album, the band have today shared their latest song which pays tribute to a local convenience store and its parking lot, near to their apartment back in the day. Clearly, it still lives fondly in their memories.
Kerrang
Denzel Curry, Code Orange, Converge and more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
Outbreak Fest has revealed the first bands for next year's event and it is looking bonkers. Following this year's sold-out celebration of hardcore, the Manchester weekender has upped its game dramatically and broadened out into hip-hop, with Kerrang! cover star Denzel Curry being announced as one of four headliners. Cali noisemongers Death Grips will close out another night and hardcore legends Converge have been revealed as co-headliners for another day.
Kerrang
Watch the video for Enter Shikari and Cody Frost’s massive new single, Bull
After teasing it last week, Enter Shikari have unveiled their brand-new single and video featuring Cody Frost. Entitled Bull, this is the band’s second collab of the year following The Void Stares Back with WARGASM, and has been quite a while coming…. “We’ve known Cody for years and years...
Drew Barrymore Adores This Under-$20 Cleanser With Over 34,000 Perfect Reviews That Shoppers Say Is ‘Magic’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Drew Barrymore-approved, you know its quality. Back in 2017, Barrymore took to Instagram, per People, to talk about her favorite products, including a beloved French classic. Now, what is this classic? It’s the Bioderma: Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which Barrymore calls “by far the best makeup remover I have ever used.” She added, “This used to be only available in France. But now it is much more common in beauty supply stores, chemists and on line! Do not...
Comments / 0