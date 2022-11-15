Read full article on original website
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Aaron Rodgers Was Not Happy When a Titans Player Maybe Faked an Injury to Slow Down the Packers
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers yelling about a fake injury.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Tom Brady’s Camp Reacts to Viral Gisele Bündchen Vacation Pics With Another Man
Photos of Gisele Bündchen spending time in Costa Rica with another man aren’t sitting well with the folks in Tom Brady’s camp. According to the New York Post, there are some questions about the entire situation. Page Six reported recently that Bündchen was spotted in Costa Rica...
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
Peyton Manning chimes in on possibility of becoming NFL commissioner
Peyton Manning is beloved by football fans, particularly by fans in Indianapolis and Denver. It’s not just Colts and Broncos fans who love the former quarterback, though. The good-natured QB-turned-pitchman-turned-commentator had NFL fans calling for him to become the NFL’s commissioner after his excellent Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2021.
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Look: Photos Of Snow-Filled Buffalo Bills Stadium Go Viral
When the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face off for Week 11's matchup in the domed Ford Field, some fans will be let down that a rare snow game will be avoided. A tease of what this game could have looked like was offered by the Bills' social media account. Buffalo's Twitter page gave a ...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home. In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game. The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving ...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Video of Vikings announcer going crazy has gone viral
Paul Allen has garnered the attention of Pat McAfee.
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Wear Patriots Jerseys For New Movie: WATCH
The comedy film "80 for Brady" will center upon a group of friends who do their utmost to take in the titular quarterback's fifth title with the New England Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers receive ‘interesting’ boos at Lambeau Field
Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to talk about this year with the Green Bay Packers, but when it comes to getting booed by his own fans, he was left with one word: “Interesting.”. The Packers finally gave the Lambeau Field crowd something to cheer about last Sunday when they...
NFL Reportedly Considering Alternate Sites For Notable Week 11 Game
An insane winter weather forecast in Buffalo keeps getting worse, with meteorologists now calling for three to six feet of snow to fall between Thursday and Sunday. Yes, you read that right. Not inches, three to six feet. With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the ...
