Union City, TN

Dresden Enterprise

Local Departments Battle Structure Fires

The Sharon and Martin fire departments had a busy weekend battling two structure fires. On Sunday, the Sharon FD spent the afternoon extinguishing a shop fire off of Sidonia Highway. The department was called to the scene at 3049 Sidonia Highway 89, Sharon, around 3:15 p.m. Information released by SFD...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem. The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County. On Wednesday,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
Dresden Enterprise

Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation

A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
GREENFIELD, TN
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent

The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday

The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Court Street back open after Wickliffe structure fire

UPDATE: Court Street in Wickliffe has been reopened after a nearby structure fire was extinguished. A structure fire in progress this morning in Wickliffe has several intersections of nearby streets shut down. Response to the fire reported to be near KY 121/Court Street has the road blocked from 4th Street...
WICKLIFFE, KY
WBBJ

South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
JACKSON, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend

Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

‘Christmas Cottage’ shop returns to Hub City for 40th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shoppers are decking the halls early with holiday goodies. “I will, I will come back next year,” said shopper Jennifer Gillis. The Madison County FCE Club opened their annual Christmas Cottage shop Friday in the Hub City. “This is our 40th anniversary of the...
JACKSON, TN

