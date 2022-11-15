Read full article on original website
Dresden Enterprise
Local Departments Battle Structure Fires
The Sharon and Martin fire departments had a busy weekend battling two structure fires. On Sunday, the Sharon FD spent the afternoon extinguishing a shop fire off of Sidonia Highway. The department was called to the scene at 3049 Sidonia Highway 89, Sharon, around 3:15 p.m. Information released by SFD...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility relocation to cause temporary water outage along KY 94 East, boil water notice in Murray
MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east. Customers living on KY 94 East and the...
WBBJ
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
KFVS12
Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
KFVS12
Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem. The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County. On Wednesday,...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
Dresden Enterprise
Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation
A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
kbsi23.com
Cairo residents ask Jackson County Housing Authority for more time before move out of Smith building
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – Residents of Cairo, Ill., joined together Wednesday at the Jackson County Housing Authority board meeting to request the board pause the voucher program given to them that ordered them to move from their homes last month. Men of Power-Women of Strength President Steven Tarver said...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday
The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
westkentuckystar.com
Court Street back open after Wickliffe structure fire
UPDATE: Court Street in Wickliffe has been reopened after a nearby structure fire was extinguished. A structure fire in progress this morning in Wickliffe has several intersections of nearby streets shut down. Response to the fire reported to be near KY 121/Court Street has the road blocked from 4th Street...
WBBJ
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
WBBJ
‘Christmas Cottage’ shop returns to Hub City for 40th anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shoppers are decking the halls early with holiday goodies. “I will, I will come back next year,” said shopper Jennifer Gillis. The Madison County FCE Club opened their annual Christmas Cottage shop Friday in the Hub City. “This is our 40th anniversary of the...
