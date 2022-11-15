Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has stated that Polestar is on track to produce 50,000 units this year. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Polestar CEO stated that the company is on track to produce 50,000 units this year, spurred on by help from Volvo and Geely, Polestar’s parent companies. Luckily this is just the beginning of the brand’s expansion; Mr. Ingenlath hopes that the company’s new Polestar 3 SUV can be a volume seller in the U.S., and other new products will follow it in the near future.

3 DAYS AGO