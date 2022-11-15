Read full article on original website
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
General Motors makes critical battery materials deal
General Motors has made a deal with Brazilian mining firm Vale SA for nickel that will be used in the company’s ultium batteries in the coming years. General Motors’ deal with Vale certainly isn’t unique, but it is crucial. According to Reuters, nickel sulfate, the product Vale will be supplying GM from a proposed Canadian nickel mine, is vital in making lithium-ion batteries. And while GM is looking into LFP batteries that would reduce their need for the material, they are still very much tied to it.
General Motors has a growing Tesla repair business
General Motors (GM) has started to repair Tesla vehicles at its dealerships, making it a growing new business for the legacy automaker. “That’s a growing business for us. I gotta say it’s a new business,” said GM President Mark Reuss during the automaker’s Investor Day 2022.
Tesla recalls more than 320,000 vehicles due to taillight software glitch
Tesla has recalled more than 320,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, a day after recalling 30,000 other vehicles, over a glitch with vehicle taillights.
Polestar eyeing massive production growth, could hit 50k units this year
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has stated that Polestar is on track to produce 50,000 units this year. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Polestar CEO stated that the company is on track to produce 50,000 units this year, spurred on by help from Volvo and Geely, Polestar’s parent companies. Luckily this is just the beginning of the brand’s expansion; Mr. Ingenlath hopes that the company’s new Polestar 3 SUV can be a volume seller in the U.S., and other new products will follow it in the near future.
Volkswagen Zwickau Plant sets EV production record
The Volkswagen Zwickau plant has set an EV production record for the company, producing 7,100 EVs between November 7th-11th. Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant is a behemoth of a facility. The plant produces six models for three brands simultaneously. For Volkswagen, the plant produces the VW ID.3, VW ID.4, and VW ID.5; for Audi, the plant produces the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback; and for Cupra, the plant produces the Cupra Born. According to Elecdrive, combining the production totals for each of these models for the week of November 7th-11th, the company set a production record of 7,100 units produced.
BYD will sell EVs in Brazil
BYD will begin selling two new EV models in Brazil in November. BYD Americas President Stella Li touched upon favorable political and environmental development in Brazil, which is Latin America’s largest vehicle market. “I believe now is the right time politically and environmentally for us to invest in building...
Verge TS electric motorcycle enters production
Verge Motorcycles announced today that they have entered production of their Verge TS electric motorcycle. Electric motorcycles have exploded in popularity in recent years. One great example is Energica Motors which, after being acquired by Ideanomics, has already sold 30% more bikes in the first nine months of this year than all of last. Even legacy motorcycle manufacturers are starting to take notice, with both Honda and Kawasaki planning to introduce electric models in the coming years. Now, a Finnish startup named Verge Motorcycles has also started producing their electric motorcycle, the Verge TS.
Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop
Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.
Tesla issues OTA update recall for tail light issue
Tesla has issued an over-the-air update to fix a safety recall issue regarding tail light activation. According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has recalled 321,000 vehicles in the United States. The issue, whereby tail lights intermittently fail to illuminate, affects some 2023 Tesla Model 3s and most Model Ys sold between 2020 and 2023. No deaths or injuries were reported along with the recall.
Tesla launches free Thanksgiving Supercharger rates for off-peak hours
Tesla is once again offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Thanksgiving is the most-traveled holiday year in and year out, and Tesla is hoping to keep excess stress off the energy grid by encouraging owners to charge during the off-peak hours of 8 PM to 9 AM, completely for free.
Tesla Semi delivery event invitations rolling out
Tesla Semi delivery event invitations have started rolling out to guests. The Tesla Semi delivery event has been a long time coming and promises to be one memorable night, much like the Semi’s unveiling in 2017. Tesla’s Semi delivery event will take place at Giga Nevada, on December 01....
The next-gen Volkswagen Golf may ditch the gas drivetrain, keep the name
Volkswagen COO Thomas Schafer has stated that the Golf nameplate isn’t going anywhere, but it won’t be tied to a gas engine in the future. According to statements made by Volkswagen COO Thomas Schafer to AutoCar, while the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf will be phased out by 2027-2028, the nameplate may live on in a new all-electric vehicle, the ninth generation VW Golf. While many were worried that the already all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 would replace the Golf, Mr. Schafer quickly dispelled that myth as well.
Nissan entices customers with new ‘carefree’ EV ownership experience
Nissan has launched a new program called “EV Carefree +,” designed to help gas vehicle owners transition to electric vehicles stress-free. When surveyed, car buyers are often worried about numerous factors when considering an electric vehicle, notably charging availability, cost of battery replacement, and even concerns about repair costs. Now, Nissan hopes to address these problems with a new program they call “EV Carefree +,” available to all Nissan Ariya and Leaf buyers and leasees.
Sandy Munro analyzes Tesla charging connector: ‘lighter, more cost efficient’
Munro and Associates analyzed the Tesla charging connector and charge port, calling it more compact, lighter, and more cost-efficient than the CCS alternative. Munro and Associates have slowly built a name for themselves on YouTube, analyzing vehicle components and even whole vehicles to find the flaws and advantages of the designs used by automotive engineers. The company analyzed the Tesla charging connector and the corresponding charge port in the most recent episode. They found the Tesla design to be “more space efficient, lighter, and less costly” than the CCS charger alternative.
Elon Musk has a potential successor for Tesla CEO, board member says
James Murdoch, a member of Tesla’s board of directors, said that CEO Elon Musk had identified someone as a potential successor during the last few months. Murdoch was testifying in a trial over Elon Musks’ $56 billion Tesla pay package. Murdoch didn’t name the possible successor, but when...
Ford announces partnership to improve EV manufacturing
Ford has announced that it will work with Rockwell Automation to improve EV manufacturing at three of its manufacturing locations. Ford has partnered with Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation to strengthen its EV manufacturing capabilities in the ever-lasting battle to improve manufacturing efficiency, lower costs, and improve responsiveness to change. Rockwell will be working to improve EV manufacturing capabilities at Ford’s Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tennessee; and Avon Lake, Ohio facilities.
Following Twitter exodus, Jaguar Land Rover opens tech focused job portal
Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new job portal for recently displaced tech workers from Twitter, Meta, and Amazon; the automaker is looking to fill over 800 positions. As the tech sector has entered a turbulent year, resulting in many companies instituting their first-ever layoffs, the automotive industry is poised to take advantage. With the rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles, automakers globally have been relatively protected from poor economic conditions. One company taking advantage of the situation is Jaguar Land Rover, which has opened a tech-focused job portal to hire those displaced from Amazon, Meta, Google, and Twitter.
Tesla FSD Beta V11 full release notes makes its way online
On the 11th of November, at 11:11 p.m. PST, Tesla started the initial rollout of FSD Beta V11. The update was extremely exciting, in no small part due to the fact that it represented the first iteration of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta that utilizes a single stack. Tesla, however,...
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan unveiling: 340-mile range, 320 horsepower, 77.4kWh battery
Hyundai has unveiled its new all-electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its first appearance earlier this year, and now the vehicle will be coming to the U.S. in the spring of next year. Today’s unveiling at the LA Auto Show included numerous details about the model coming to the U.S. There is a lot to be excited about.
