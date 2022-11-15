(Tom Coomes/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon, followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO