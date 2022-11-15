ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested on OWI charges this week

Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
cbs4indy.com

Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat. The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”. The call came in at...
BUNKER HILL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards

WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
WTHR

Indiana mother faces new charges in beating death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan

LA PORTE, Ind. — The biological mother of a 4-year-old found dead in a northern Indiana home in 2021 now faces two additional charges in connection with his death. Mary Yoder already faced four charges, which included neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent with cruel confinement, misdemeanor cruelty to an animal and misdemeanor failure to report.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8800 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. A vehicle was stolen from a business. Value of $10,000. 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4000 block of East Oldfield Drive, Leesburg. Criminal mischief to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Indiana High School Football Semi-State

In Indiana prep football, the 2022 season is down to 12 games, and four teams from Northwest Indiana are playing in semi-state Friday November 18. Class 5A will see Valparaiso taking on Fort Wayne Snider, in Class 4A New Prairie faces Kokomo, in the 2A bracket it’s Andrean versus Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, and in Class A North Judson plays Adams Central. Here’s a link to the IHSAA website to see the full schedule.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Winter Storm Warning: Heaviest snowfall set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning

(Tom Coomes/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon, followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
CASS COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy