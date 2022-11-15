Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Delano Burkes missing: 26-year-old Houston man vanishes after bar hopping in the Heights
Delano Burkes' family and friends have not seen or heard from their loved one for five days now, and video suggests he may have been in distress.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
Art Acevedo lands Aurora, Colorado's interim police chief job after messy exit out of Miami, Florida
He traded the bayou for the beach, and now, the larger-than-life police chief is going Mile High.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Woman attacked at Houston home while unloading groceries after she withdrew cash from ATM, son says
A surveillance camera caught the suspect dragging the woman to the ground and across her front lawn as she was startled and tried to hold on to her purse.
He did it! 10-year-old Humble mariachi prodigy places first in San Antonio competition
The 10-year-old prodigy, who won a nationally-renowned competition, says he hopes to become a famous mariachi singer just like the late Vicente Fernandez.
Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with HPD officers in northwest Houston
Police said the man, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed into a tree after they tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing at officers through his windshield.
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Body found in Brays Bayou belongs to father in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
On Tuesday, a body was found in Brays Bayou during a search for missing man Ridge Cole. By Friday, a medical examiner confirmed it does indeed belong to that of the 28-year-old father.
Raccoons wreaking havoc at Sunnyside apartment complex: 'I want the raccoons gone'
Brittany Miller has called these apartments home for more than a year. Unfortunately, so have the raccoons.
2 Dekaney High School students hospitalized after becoming ill, Spring ISD says
The incident happened during lunchtime, Spring ISD said in a release. The school nurse examined both students and recommended they get further medical attention.
Thief gets away with important van after breaking into Houston-area Salvation Army, center says
"It is a very big setback, because that is what is used to transport gifts and pick them up," the organization explained. That location alone will bring gifts to 1,700 children this season.
XFL Draft 2022: Houston Roughnecks take UCF running back Adrian Killins in 1st round
The "Son of Bum" Wade Phillips' "air raid" offensive got a few good men off the board when the league's draft began Wednesday.
Gridlock Alert: 2 lanes of Gulf Freeway SB to shut down this weekend due to construction, TxDOT says
If you have plans to head to Galveston this weekend, it may be slow getting there. Here's how to get around a traffic closure on the Gulf Freeway.
ParkHouston employee accused of making money off parking violations: 'That's wrong'
In the scheme, which officials believe went on for a six-month period, the employee allegedly encouraged parking violators to pay her directly in exchange for taking off a wheeling-locking boot.
13 Investigates: Decade-high inmate deaths just one concern at Harris Co. jail
As the Harris County Jail population surpasses 10,000 inmates, 13 Investigates what's happening that led to a woman giving birth alone in her cell and another dying of a diabetes complication.
Houston homicide investigators looking into fatal shooting at a NW Houston apartment, HPD says
Tenants told officers they heard gunfire and took a look inside the apartment and saw the victim on the floor.
Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says
The teen victim was sent into surgery after he was hit Thursday. The school was placed on "secure hold" in the wake of the shooting.
Several community centers offering chance to get free turkeys for Thanksgiving
We know a lot of things cost more, including food. Here are some places where you can pick up a free turkey to help out with your Thanksgiving meal.
