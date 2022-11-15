ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County SC fall 1-0 to Hamburg in friendly

Orange County SC played their first international friendly in front of a crowd on Tuesday, with over 4,100 announced in attendance at Championship Soccer Stadium. In the end, OCSC lost 1-0 to their guests, German second division side Hamburger SV. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored the game’s only goal, shortly before halftime,...
