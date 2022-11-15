ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

Toyota premieres 5th-generation Prius plug-in

Toyota launched the global world premiere of its fifth-generation Prius from Japan this morning. The famed plug-in hybrid sees a new exterior design and will deliver a decent boost to its electric range compared to its previous generation. The Toyota Prius has been in production for over two decades and...
electrek.co

From EV school buses to tractors, US seeks zero-emission heavy-duty transport by 2040

The US has just joined the global drive to achieve 100% zero-emission truck and bus sales by 2040. By signing the nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU), the US establishes a clear path for heavy- and medium-duty vehicles, from EV school buses to tractors, to generate zero emissions. “We have to...
electrek.co

GM secures nickel for EV ramp-up from Vale’s new Quebec Battery Valley factory

GM and Vale announced that they have come to an agreement for the former to get a significant part of the nickel sulfate that Vale plans to produce at its upcoming new Quebec Battery Valley factory. There’s a region in Quebec around Bécancour, just outside of the city of Trois-Rivières,...
electrek.co

Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why

A new survey shows a significant drop in consumer interest in buying Tesla vehicles, and we might know the reason why. Kelley Blue Book has released its latest Brand Watch survey, and the company claims that it points to “plummeted” shopper interest in Tesla vehicles:. Meanwhile, shopper interest...
electrek.co

Tesla expands Supercharger access to non-Tesla EVs in Italy, now covers most of Europe

Tesla has expanded to Italy its pilot program to give Supercharger access to non-Tesla electric vehicles. It now covers most of Europe. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands that allowed non-Tesla EV owners to charge using the Tesla app.
electrek.co

VinFast’s energy division breaks ground on 5 GWh/year battery factory

Energy solutions division VinES – a member of Vingroup alongside VinFast – and Gotion Inc have broken ground on a 34.5 acre LFP battery factory designed with an annual capacity of 5 GWh. That equates to roughly 30 million battery cells per year to support future VinFast EVs.
electrek.co

Blink Charging (BLNK) unveils advanced L2 smart home EV charger with cost-saving features

Global EV charging provider, Blink Charging (BLNK), released its new Blink HQ 200 Smart Home Charger, which the company calls a “game changer in home charging.”. With a focus on “facilitating the adoption of EVs,” Blink has grown into a leading global EV charging solutions provider with equipment sold (or deployed) in 20 countries.
electrek.co

Check out this up-close look at the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 (video)

That’s right, we’re back. Back in the studio, back with Hyundai, and back in black transmission blue pearl, the exterior color showcased on the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 you’ll see in the video walkthrough below. While there’s plenty to share in the video itself, we still have additional specs to share while you’re not distracted by the beautiful looks of this all-electric streamliner… and the dork standing in front of it.
electrek.co

Enel is going to build one of the largest solar panel and cell factories in the US

Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, today announced that it will build one of the largest solar PV factories in the US. Initially, it’s expected to produce at least 3 gigawatts (GW) and scale up to 6 GW of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells annually. This facility will be among the first in the US to produce solar cells, a vital part of the supply chain.
electrek.co

Fisker Ocean SUV commences production in Austria on schedule

American EV automaker Fisker Inc. has just hit a major company milestone years in the making. Contract manufacturer Magna Steyr has officially begun production of the Fisker Ocean SUV at its carbon neutral facility in Graz, Austria. With Magna’s help, this second iteration of the Fisker brand continues to prove the naysayers wrong while moving to deliver a truly unique looking EV.
