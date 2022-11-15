Tesla has expanded to Italy its pilot program to give Supercharger access to non-Tesla electric vehicles. It now covers most of Europe. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands that allowed non-Tesla EV owners to charge using the Tesla app.

1 DAY AGO