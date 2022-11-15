Read full article on original website
Erik Buell’s futuristic FUELL Fllow electric motorcycle finally opens reservations ahead of launch
Motorcycle industry legend Erik Buell announced his new electric bike and motorcycle brand FUELL back in early 2019. Now just one pandemic later, the motorbike visionary is finally ready to roll out the FUELL Fllow electric motorcycle… for reservations, that is. The Fllow electric motorcycle follows on the heels...
Toyota shows second EV prototype, touting itself as a leader in electrification with beyond zero EV sales
At the LA Auto Show, Toyota revealed its bZ Compact SUV Concept, the second fully electric vehicle from the bZ (Beyond Zero) lineup. Despite Toyota claiming “Beyond Zero,” the automaker has little to show in terms of zero-emission EV sales. After hyping the debut of its fifth-generation hybrid...
Toyota premieres 5th-generation Prius plug-in
Toyota launched the global world premiere of its fifth-generation Prius from Japan this morning. The famed plug-in hybrid sees a new exterior design and will deliver a decent boost to its electric range compared to its previous generation. The Toyota Prius has been in production for over two decades and...
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast [Update]
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. November 16 update: First Solar today announced that it will...
From EV school buses to tractors, US seeks zero-emission heavy-duty transport by 2040
The US has just joined the global drive to achieve 100% zero-emission truck and bus sales by 2040. By signing the nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU), the US establishes a clear path for heavy- and medium-duty vehicles, from EV school buses to tractors, to generate zero emissions. “We have to...
GM secures nickel for EV ramp-up from Vale’s new Quebec Battery Valley factory
GM and Vale announced that they have come to an agreement for the former to get a significant part of the nickel sulfate that Vale plans to produce at its upcoming new Quebec Battery Valley factory. There’s a region in Quebec around Bécancour, just outside of the city of Trois-Rivières,...
US EV market projected to increase by 20% thanks to recent climate initiatives
Are you noticing more electric vehicles driving by on your daily commute? It’s not just you. The US EV market just breached 6.7% in the first half of 2022, up from just 1.8% in 2019. And, new data suggests this is just the start as recent US climate initiatives put the US EV market into overdrive.
Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why
A new survey shows a significant drop in consumer interest in buying Tesla vehicles, and we might know the reason why. Kelley Blue Book has released its latest Brand Watch survey, and the company claims that it points to “plummeted” shopper interest in Tesla vehicles:. Meanwhile, shopper interest...
Tesla expands Supercharger access to non-Tesla EVs in Italy, now covers most of Europe
Tesla has expanded to Italy its pilot program to give Supercharger access to non-Tesla electric vehicles. It now covers most of Europe. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands that allowed non-Tesla EV owners to charge using the Tesla app.
VinFast’s energy division breaks ground on 5 GWh/year battery factory
Energy solutions division VinES – a member of Vingroup alongside VinFast – and Gotion Inc have broken ground on a 34.5 acre LFP battery factory designed with an annual capacity of 5 GWh. That equates to roughly 30 million battery cells per year to support future VinFast EVs.
Is an ‘ID Golf’ in the works? VW leader says Golf brand will be carried into EV era
Fans of the VW Golf can rejoice as new reports suggest the brand will be carried into the EV era. Although earlier information suggested the current VW Golf could be the last, according to Volkswagen’s CEO of passenger cars, the iconic brand will live on, likely alongside its ID series.
Blink Charging (BLNK) unveils advanced L2 smart home EV charger with cost-saving features
Global EV charging provider, Blink Charging (BLNK), released its new Blink HQ 200 Smart Home Charger, which the company calls a “game changer in home charging.”. With a focus on “facilitating the adoption of EVs,” Blink has grown into a leading global EV charging solutions provider with equipment sold (or deployed) in 20 countries.
VW’s strategy to catch Tesla fading with key $2B Trinity EV facility plans up in the air
Volkswagen’s plans to build a new $2.2 billion EV plant to produce its flagship Trinity electric vehicle have hit a roadblock. The facility was part of VW’s strategy to accelerate EV production, close to what Tesla is achieving, but according to new reports, the plans may now be in jeopardy.
KKBike K26S full-suspension fat tire e-bike review: A 30 mph rocket of an electric bike
Fat tire electric bikes are all over the place these days. Full-suspension fat tire e-bikes are a bit rarer. But full-suspension fatties that can hit 30 mph (48 km/h) on throttle-only riding – that’s a unicorn right there. But that’s exactly what the KKBike K26S offers. Despite...
Check out this up-close look at the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 (video)
That’s right, we’re back. Back in the studio, back with Hyundai, and back in black transmission blue pearl, the exterior color showcased on the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 you’ll see in the video walkthrough below. While there’s plenty to share in the video itself, we still have additional specs to share while you’re not distracted by the beautiful looks of this all-electric streamliner… and the dork standing in front of it.
Enel is going to build one of the largest solar panel and cell factories in the US
Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, today announced that it will build one of the largest solar PV factories in the US. Initially, it’s expected to produce at least 3 gigawatts (GW) and scale up to 6 GW of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells annually. This facility will be among the first in the US to produce solar cells, a vital part of the supply chain.
Fisker Ocean SUV commences production in Austria on schedule
American EV automaker Fisker Inc. has just hit a major company milestone years in the making. Contract manufacturer Magna Steyr has officially begun production of the Fisker Ocean SUV at its carbon neutral facility in Graz, Austria. With Magna’s help, this second iteration of the Fisker brand continues to prove the naysayers wrong while moving to deliver a truly unique looking EV.
