NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played his 990th in a row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
NHL
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
NHL
What does it take to build a team of fast play and creative thinking?
The Stars are in the middle of a challenging transition, and so far, everything seems to be working pretty well. In getting a new coaching staff and adding some key players, the Stars stated during the off-season that they wanted to be better at scoring goals. At the same time, new bench boss Pete DeBoer said he wanted to build on the defensive structure that has been a hallmark of the franchise for years and didn't want to lose that by being too risky.
NHL
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils are 6-0-0 against Canadian teams this season and look to add another win when they visit the Leafs. The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
FLAMES (7-7-2) @ PANTHERS (9-7-1) 2 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (15) Goals - Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (22) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe (11)
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game homestand in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in a six-round shootout over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Pavel Buchnevich and Thomas Greiss sealed the win in the shootout's last round. Buchnevich also scored in the first period, while Greiss made an eye-popping 47 saves.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH ROAD TRIP'
What was said ahead of tonight's tilt with the Lightning. "You just want to string efforts and all your good things that you do together and then just try and build on it." "Longest road trip and obviously we want ... a good start tonight in Tampa and go from there. I think focus on the first game."
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Flames 1
Tampa Bay completes an undefeated homestand with Tuesday's victory over the Flames. The Lightning completed a perfect 3-0-0 homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday night. It was Tampa Bay's stars who led the way. The trio of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and all collected multi-point nights...
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - ANA @ WPG
The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.
