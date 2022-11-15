ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Traumatized' Homeowner Sues Anne Heche's Estate For $2 Million After Late Actress' Fatal Car Crash Wrecked Her Home

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfcoJ_0jBe2o0200
mega

Anne Heche 's estate has been sued for $2 million by the woman whose home the late actress fatally crashed into and ignited into flames.

On Wednesday, November 9, Lynn Mishele filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with claims the 53-year-old nearly killed her, her two dogs and her tortoise in the last waking moments before Heche's tragic death .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFaK8_0jBe2o0200
mega

On Friday, August 5, the Six Days, Seven Nights star “barreled through the front of [Mishele's] house and deep into its interior ” before the car came “to a halt just feet away” from Mishele and her pets, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

JAMES TUPPER ACCUSES EX-GIRLFRIEND ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER OF 'HOSTILITY' TOWARD BROTHER ATLAS

The horrific incident — which took Heche’s life due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries — left the homeowner “ completely traumatized , unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live,” the lawsuit continued, adding how the fiery crash destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVAOp_0jBe2o0200
mega

The Psycho actress was officially declared dead on Friday, August 12, after she was hospitalized in a coma for a week.

ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER PETITIONS FOR MORE AUTHORITY OVER HER ESTATE, EX JAMES TUPPER TRIES TO HAVE IT REJECTED

Due to the abruptness of Heche’s passing, there was no legal will left in her name, causing a court case to quickly emerge between her ex-boyfriend James Tupper , the duo’s 13-year-old son, Atlas , and her eldest son , Homer Laffoon , whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon .

OK! 's most recent update about Heche's estate revealed Laffoon, 20 — who was previously granted "guardian ad litem" of Atlas — had acted in a “hostile manner towards Atlas and has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all,” according to court documents filed by Tupper on Monday, October 24.

“Further, ATLAS has no confidence in [Homer’s] ability to meet his fiduciary obligations to ATLAS,” the statement continued, adding how Laffoon had “broken several promises" and failed to provide an “inventory list and pictures of the tangible personal property” he wishes to possess from Heche's estate “so it can be determined whether Laffoon actually safeguards all of [Heche’s] personal property in the future and conflict can be minimized .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OchYU_0jBe2o0200
mega

“To date, neither ATLAS nor parent JAMES have received an inventory,” the most recent court documents regarding the estate battle revealed. "JAMES and ALTAS have personal knowledge of Decedent's financial affairs. In particular, they are aware that Decedent owned no real property at the time of her passing ."

Us Weekly obtained court documents about Michele’s lawsuit against Heche’s estate.

Comments / 63

R E L
3d ago

thats just terrible. that lady who is sueing is a greedy and horrible person. I hope she doesn't get a dime. let the family be and have their money! the lady already crowd funded a bunch of money from the incident.

Reply(16)
21
Carla Matthews
3d ago

I believe the woman could’ve been traumatized n she did suffer damage to her home n is at a loss hopefully she’ll be compensated but 2 M idt so…

Reply(8)
14
In my opinion
2d ago

She certainly deserved to have her home replaced and something for personal mental anguish, loss of any irreplaceable items, etc. 2 million seems like a lot, but probably not when you consider the cost of living and homes in that location 🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Page Six

Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire

Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A.V. Club

Denise Richards went to work after being shot at on Monday

Wild Things and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were the targets of a shooting on Monday in Los Angeles. The reason for the outburst of violence is unclear, with outlets citing both road rage and attempted carjacking. TMZ was the first to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Daily Mail

'Adored and never forgotten': Family pay tribute to Noah McAleese, two, who died in a 'tragic' incident on an Antrim farm leaving the community 'heartbroken'

Tributes have poured in for an 'adored' toddler who died in an incident on a farm in Antrim yesterday, as his heartbroken family vow he will 'never be forgotten'. The little boy has been named locally as Noah Shea McAleese, and tributes have been paid across the 'heartbroken' communities of Dunloy and Ballymoney.
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
CNN

Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash

A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

155K+
Followers
5K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy