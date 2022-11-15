'Traumatized' Homeowner Sues Anne Heche's Estate For $2 Million After Late Actress' Fatal Car Crash Wrecked Her Home

mega

Anne Heche 's estate has been sued for $2 million by the woman whose home the late actress fatally crashed into and ignited into flames.

On Wednesday, November 9, Lynn Mishele filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with claims the 53-year-old nearly killed her, her two dogs and her tortoise in the last waking moments before Heche's tragic death .

On Friday, August 5, the Six Days, Seven Nights star “barreled through the front of [Mishele's] house and deep into its interior ” before the car came “to a halt just feet away” from Mishele and her pets, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

The horrific incident — which took Heche’s life due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries — left the homeowner “ completely traumatized , unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live,” the lawsuit continued, adding how the fiery crash destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions.”

The Psycho actress was officially declared dead on Friday, August 12, after she was hospitalized in a coma for a week.

Due to the abruptness of Heche’s passing, there was no legal will left in her name, causing a court case to quickly emerge between her ex-boyfriend James Tupper , the duo’s 13-year-old son, Atlas , and her eldest son , Homer Laffoon , whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon .

OK! 's most recent update about Heche's estate revealed Laffoon, 20 — who was previously granted "guardian ad litem" of Atlas — had acted in a “hostile manner towards Atlas and has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all,” according to court documents filed by Tupper on Monday, October 24.

“Further, ATLAS has no confidence in [Homer’s] ability to meet his fiduciary obligations to ATLAS,” the statement continued, adding how Laffoon had “broken several promises" and failed to provide an “inventory list and pictures of the tangible personal property” he wishes to possess from Heche's estate “so it can be determined whether Laffoon actually safeguards all of [Heche’s] personal property in the future and conflict can be minimized .”

“To date, neither ATLAS nor parent JAMES have received an inventory,” the most recent court documents regarding the estate battle revealed. "JAMES and ALTAS have personal knowledge of Decedent's financial affairs. In particular, they are aware that Decedent owned no real property at the time of her passing ."

