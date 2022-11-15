Read full article on original website
Analysis: 4 ways the financial puzzle of climate change is being addressed at COP27
Something significant is happening in the desert in Egypt as countries meet at COP27, the United Nations summit on climate change. Despite frustrating sclerosis in the negotiating halls, the pathway forward for ramping up climate finance to help low-income countries adapt to climate change and transition to clean energy is becoming clearer.
Envoys from the U.S. and China, the world’s top polluters, meet at COP27 Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate negotiations in Egypt in a further hint of improving relations between the world’s top two polluters, seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. The meeting...
Barbados leads charge for climate disaster financing at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it’s not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
Climate change negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With only a day left in scheduled climate negotiations in Egypt, diplomats say they are far from getting something everyone can agree on, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters. Poorer countries that bear the brunt of...
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
Biden says it’s ‘unlikely’ the missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after...
Bolsonaro supporters protest against Brazil’s presidential election results
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene. In Rio de...
Russian air strikes cause widespread blackouts in Ukraine, cross into NATO-member Poland
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighboring countries Tuesday, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova. It was Russia’s biggest barrage yet, and some of the missiles crossed into Poland, where two...
North Korea fires missile after threatening ‘fiercer’ military response
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s...
WATCH: Pentagon says U.S. won’t dip below munition readiness
Pentagon officials said Thursday that the United States is satisfied that its own munitions readiness levels are intact as the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest supporter, providing $18.6 billion in weapons and equipment. Watch the briefing in the player above. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said the flow...
Brazil’s Lula pledges ‘big fight’ against deforestation at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday began a series of public appearances and meetings at the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. As da Silva arrived in a pavilion, hundreds of people gathered, with...
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
UK inflation climbs to 11.1 percent, 41-year high
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1 percent in the 12 months through October,...
Single COVID case prompts China to lock down Peking University
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
South Korea says North fired suspected long-range ballistic missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.
Boat carrying more than 100 Rohingya Muslims lands on Indonesian beach for 2nd day in a row
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach, the second group in as many days to arrive in the island nation’s northernmost province of Aceh. The group of 61 men, 36 women and 22 children that...
WATCH: Secretary Austin, General Milley echo Polish assessment of missile strike
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has echoed NATO member Poland by saying that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
More aid reaches Ethiopia’s Tigray region following truce
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — More aid arrived in Ethiopia’s Tigray Wednesday following the signing of a truce earlier this month calling for unhindered humanitarian access to the war-torn northern region. The U.N.’s World Food Program reported that its trucks had entered northwestern Tigray via the city of...
Poland, NATO say missile strike that killed 2 wasn’t a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Fewer Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, contributing to inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12...
