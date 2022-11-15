ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados leads charge for climate disaster financing at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it’s not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
Climate change negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With only a day left in scheduled climate negotiations in Egypt, diplomats say they are far from getting something everyone can agree on, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters. Poorer countries that bear the brunt of...
WATCH: Pentagon says U.S. won’t dip below munition readiness

Pentagon officials said Thursday that the United States is satisfied that its own munitions readiness levels are intact as the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest supporter, providing $18.6 billion in weapons and equipment. Watch the briefing in the player above. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said the flow...
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
UK inflation climbs to 11.1 percent, 41-year high

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1 percent in the 12 months through October,...
Single COVID case prompts China to lock down Peking University

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
More aid reaches Ethiopia’s Tigray region following truce

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — More aid arrived in Ethiopia’s Tigray Wednesday following the signing of a truce earlier this month calling for unhindered humanitarian access to the war-torn northern region. The U.N.’s World Food Program reported that its trucks had entered northwestern Tigray via the city of...
Poland, NATO say missile strike that killed 2 wasn’t a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
