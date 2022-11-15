It’s just a month into the season but the Utah Jazz were already in need of a much-deserved break. Through November 15, the Jazz played 16 games (most in the NBA), with 10 on the road (tied for the most in the league). They've already played four back-to-backs (tied for most in the league), all of which have come in different cities (most in the NBA). Their last nine games have all come in different cities.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO