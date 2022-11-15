Read full article on original website
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Rudy Gay Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview
CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road. The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.
NBA
11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes
In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
NBA
"Biggest Focus Is To Recharge" | After A Few Days Off, Jazz Return To Action Against Phoenix
It’s just a month into the season but the Utah Jazz were already in need of a much-deserved break. Through November 15, the Jazz played 16 games (most in the NBA), with 10 on the road (tied for the most in the league). They've already played four back-to-backs (tied for most in the league), all of which have come in different cities (most in the NBA). Their last nine games have all come in different cities.
NBA
Dylan Windler Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler, who missed 12 of the team’s 13 games this season with a sprained right ankle, will remain out approximately 4-6 weeks after a recent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection was received to help treat the ankle. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Windler’s ankle will be stabilized in a walking cast, after which a new therapy plan will be established to determine the next steps in his return to basketball activities. His status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
NBA
10 favorite gift picks for under $100
From a Hasbro action figure of Giannis Antetokounmpo to eye-catching Tommy Hilfiger NBA apparel — check out 10 of our favorite gift picks for this the NBA’s holiday season. 1.NBA Mug Warmer Set. Keep your morning coffee warm while supporting your favorite NBA team with Uncanny Brands’ Mug...
NBA
Wizards unveil limited-edition "Big 3" bobblehead set
WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part the Wizards’ 25th anniversary celebration of the team rebranding to the Wizards name, the organization has unveiled a “Big 3” limited edition bobblehead set of Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND), Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC) and Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL).
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets
The suddenly surging Pacers will look to continue their winning ways on Friday, when Indiana (7-6) visits Houston to take on the Rockets (3-12) to close out a two-game road trip. The Blue & Gold have won six of their last eight contests to climb over .500 on the season,...
NBA
Jalen Suggs’ Go-Ahead Three in Final Seconds Lifts Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Bulls
The Magic have played a few wild games this season. The latest came on Friday in Chicago, as Jalen Suggs, to complete his 20-point night, buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left in Orlando’s thrilling 108-107 victory over the Bulls. Clutch Moments. The Magic, following a pair of...
NBA
Thursday's NBA Player Props: Value on Fox & Simons Overs
There are three West Coast games on the NBA schedule tonight, and I have found a couple of player props I like the for the action. We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Friday, Nov. 18
After a quiet Thursday, we have 11 games around the NBA to enjoy Friday night. With 22 teams in action, let’s take a look at the noteworthy injuries. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined again when the Hornets face the Cavs, who have their own issues with Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as questionable. The Nuggets have two of their stars – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – out against the Mavs due to Health and Safety protocols. As we sift through all the absences, let’s highlight some healthy players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Tyrese Maxey injures left foot, will undergo MRI
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey exited Friday’s game against Milwaukee with a left foot injury and did not return. X-rays were reportedly negative, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the 22-year-old guard is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Maxey was on his way to a big night...
