Memphis, TN

NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109

Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22

"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Rudy Gay Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Gary Payton II Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview

CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road. The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes

In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

"Biggest Focus Is To Recharge" | After A Few Days Off, Jazz Return To Action Against Phoenix

It’s just a month into the season but the Utah Jazz were already in need of a much-deserved break. Through November 15, the Jazz played 16 games (most in the NBA), with 10 on the road (tied for the most in the league). They've already played four back-to-backs (tied for most in the league), all of which have come in different cities (most in the NBA). Their last nine games have all come in different cities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Dylan Windler Status Update

Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler, who missed 12 of the team’s 13 games this season with a sprained right ankle, will remain out approximately 4-6 weeks after a recent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection was received to help treat the ankle. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Windler’s ankle will be stabilized in a walking cast, after which a new therapy plan will be established to determine the next steps in his return to basketball activities. His status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022

New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games

The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)

The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

NBA

Wizards unveil limited-edition "Big 3" bobblehead set

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part the Wizards’ 25th anniversary celebration of the team rebranding to the Wizards name, the organization has unveiled a “Big 3” limited edition bobblehead set of Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND), Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC) and Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL).
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets

The suddenly surging Pacers will look to continue their winning ways on Friday, when Indiana (7-6) visits Houston to take on the Rockets (3-12) to close out a two-game road trip. The Blue & Gold have won six of their last eight contests to climb over .500 on the season,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Thursday's NBA Player Props: Value on Fox & Simons Overs

There are three West Coast games on the NBA schedule tonight, and I have found a couple of player props I like the for the action. We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Friday, Nov. 18

After a quiet Thursday, we have 11 games around the NBA to enjoy Friday night. With 22 teams in action, let’s take a look at the noteworthy injuries. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined again when the Hornets face the Cavs, who have their own issues with Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as questionable. The Nuggets have two of their stars – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – out against the Mavs due to Health and Safety protocols. As we sift through all the absences, let’s highlight some healthy players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Tyrese Maxey injures left foot, will undergo MRI

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey exited Friday’s game against Milwaukee with a left foot injury and did not return. X-rays were reportedly negative, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the 22-year-old guard is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Maxey was on his way to a big night...

